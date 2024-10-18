Nasty C Drops New EP ‘Confuse the Enemy’, Mzansi’s Reactions Mixed: “This Isn’t for Me Actually”
- Nasty C has officially released his new EP, Confuse the Enemy and tapped into the famous Afrobeats sound
- The rapper's unexpected switch caught many off guard, with a portion of his fanbase not taking a liking to the new project
- However, others admired Nasty's versatility as a musician and vibed to the EP
Nasty C finally dropped off his new project, but not everyone is feeling his new sound.
Nasty C delivers new EP
On the latest episode of New Music Fridays, we have a fresh project from none other than Nasty C, and as the title suggests, the rapper definitely confused the enemy.
Collaborating with U.K. producer, Lekaa Beats, the Life of the Party hitmaker tapped into the famous Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds to deliver something out of his comfort zone, but we wouldn't say there weren't sighs.
From his previous project, I Love It Here, Nasty stepped away from his usual sound and experimented with various elements, where Afrobeats came into play.
That said, Confuse the Enemy is another extension of who the rapper has evolved into over the years. With features from Daliwonga and ODUMODUBLVCK, Nasty is definitely ready to take over:
Mzansi weighs in on Nasty C's new EP
Fans are feeling the new project and praised Nasty's versatility:
Uniqkidio praised Nasty C:
"Nasty C is not an ordinary artist. Home boy is creative, a genius, and a great musician. Basically, he is ticking all music boxes."
Palesa_Dichaba said:
"If you listen to it expecting hip hop Nasty, you won't get it. But if you listen to it expecting the versatile artist Nasty is, it won't miss you."
thameer_njomane was impressed:
"Let’s be honest, this guy is a genius, and his versatility is unmatched."
Meanwhile, others criticised the project and threw shade at Nasty:
mr_mbathaa said:
"We need to be honest about Nasty C."
flame_shezel admitted:
'This isn’t for me, actually."
motherboarddoc wasn't impressed:
"I stopped at track 3 and can't listen anymore. Horrible."
