South African hip hop star Nasty C has tried something new regarding his music

Nasty C also shared on his Instagram page that he will be dropping his first Amapiano song Life Of The Party

Nasty C is set to drop a new Amapiano song. Image: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

The South African talented hip hop rapper and songwriter Nasty C has ventured into a new music genre.

Nasty C set to drop his first Amapiano song

Social media has been buzzing. The great hip hop star Nasty C has made headlines on social media after his song with K.O. surpassed 1 million views on YouTube.

Recently, the father of one announced on his social media page that he has hoped on the Amapiano genre and that he will also be releasing his first Amapiano song, Life Of The Party, in which he featured Daliwonga, Zee Nxumalo, Yumbs and Lekaa Beats.

Nasty C posted a trailer of his new song, which he said will be available on all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs), on his Instagram page on Wednesday, 2 October 2024.

He captioned the video:

"You think I’d let all these drops go without entering the chat? Life of the Party is out next Wednesday. Me and my guy @lekaagotwings and I have something magical in Tuck! #LifeofTheParty #LOTP #CTE #ivyson #CTE @lekaagotwings @daliwonga_sa @zeenxumalo_ @yumbs_sa."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nasty C's new upcoming song

Shortly after the star shared that he would drop an Amapiano song, many netizens on social media reacted. See some of the comments below:

Lady Du wrote:

"Love this bro, we are music not just a genre."

lekaagotwings said:

"From London to south’ahhh."

sindy_.ivy responded:

"Lol look at him holding a laugh on the intro."

aya_tembela replied:

"Let him cook!"

gift_jiyane_ commented:

"The greatest."

