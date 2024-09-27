The South African actor Clement Maosa recently bagged multiple awards at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) and SAFTAs

The South African talented actor Clement Maosa had something to celebrate as he reached a career milestone.

Clement Maosa bags multiple NFTA award nominations

The Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has made headlines once again after he celebrated his son's birthday in style earlier this month.

Recently, the 36-year-old star announced on his social media page that he has bagged multiple award nominations at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) and South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTA). Maosa was nominated for Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series and Celebrity Personality of The Year and bagged another nomination at the SAFTAs under the Best Supporting Actor In A TV Soap category.

The star posted about these nominations on his Instagram page and wrote:

"This season has been nothing short of incredible. I honestly don’t have any words except THANK YOU! I just wish my parents were still here to witness this milestone.To everyone who believes in and support me, KEA LEBOGA."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate the star

Many of his fans and followers flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

Media personality Andile Ncube said:

"Surrounded by winners."

Actress Pasi Koetle wrote:

"This is your year."

zizo_sobhutyu commented:

"So deserving! Let’s get it."

momo_matsunyane responded:

"Congratulations fam."

nkanyezikubheka replied:

"Congratulations bro."

