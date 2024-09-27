‘Skeem Saam’ Star Clement Maosa Celebrates As He Bags Multiple Nominations at NFTA Awards
- The South African actor Clement Maosa recently bagged multiple awards at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) and SAFTAs
- The Skeem Saam star also shared about his nominations on his Instagram page earlier on
- Clement went on social media to celebrate his nominations and also shared what he was nominated for
The South African talented actor Clement Maosa had something to celebrate as he reached a career milestone.
Clement Maosa bags multiple NFTA award nominations
The Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa has made headlines once again after he celebrated his son's birthday in style earlier this month.
Recently, the 36-year-old star announced on his social media page that he has bagged multiple award nominations at the National Film and TV Awards (NFTA) and South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTA). Maosa was nominated for Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series and Celebrity Personality of The Year and bagged another nomination at the SAFTAs under the Best Supporting Actor In A TV Soap category.
The star posted about these nominations on his Instagram page and wrote:
"This season has been nothing short of incredible. I honestly don’t have any words except THANK YOU! I just wish my parents were still here to witness this milestone.To everyone who believes in and support me, KEA LEBOGA."
See the post below:
Netizens congratulate the star
Many of his fans and followers flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:
Media personality Andile Ncube said:
"Surrounded by winners."
Actress Pasi Koetle wrote:
"This is your year."
zizo_sobhutyu commented:
"So deserving! Let’s get it."
momo_matsunyane responded:
"Congratulations fam."
nkanyezikubheka replied:
"Congratulations bro."
Mzansi congratulates MaNtuli on her dream home
Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans can't get enough of MaNtuli's excitement after finally getting her dream house. In the show's latest episode, the Seakamela matriarch was overjoyed, greeting neighbours and passersby from her balcony after moving from her smaller, humble abode.
MaNtuli Seakamela, played by Dieketseng Mnisi, works hard and has raised remarkable children, so it was only fitting that they repay her efforts by making her dreams come true. Kwaito finally got his mom her dream house, a stunning double-storey mansion with four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
