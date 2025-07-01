The sentencing of convicted murderer Sibusiso Ncengwa will resume on 7 July 2025 in the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Ncengwa was arrested for the murder of the former African National Congress Youth League Secretary-General, Sindiso Magaqa

South Africans weighed in on Magaqa's murder and the lack of justice eight years after he was shot numerous times in July 2017

The ANCYL's Sindiso Magaqa was shot in 2017, and one of his murderers has now asked the court to show some leniency.

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - Sibusiso Ncengwa has pleaded with the courts to be lenient on him despite confessing to the murder of Sindiso Magaqa in July 2017.

Magaqa, the former African National Congress Youth League Secretary-General, was shot numerous times on 13 July 2017, but died two months later while still in hospital.

Ncengwa, one of the men arrested for the murder, confessed to the killing and was found guilty in June 2025. His sentencing began on 30 June in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Why does Ncengwa feel he deserves leniency?

On Monday, 30 June, Ncengwa made a plea for leniency through his lawyer. His lawyer stated that his client called the Magaqa family and apologised for the killing, arguing that this showed he had remorse.

The legal representative also stated that his client had family dependents and only committed the crime out of sheer financial desperation. He also noted that his client had been behind bars for eight years already and was therefore already feeling the pain of imprisonment. Ncengwa is serving 95 years in prison after being convicted of a string of armed robberies.

His sentencing will resume on 7 July 2025. The trial for the other accused in the matter will be held later in 2025, as they have not pleaded guilty.

Sindiso Magaqa was close to exposing corruption at Umzimkhulu Local Municipality when he was murdered.

Source: Getty Images

Why did Ncengwa kill Magaqa?

According to his confession, Ncengwa said that the former mayor of the Harry Gwala District Municipality, Mluleki Ndobe, was one of the people who ordered the hit. Ndobe, a member of the ANC, killed himself in 2020. Ncengwa confessed that Zweliphansi Skosana, the former municipal manager at Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, was the second person who ordered the hit.

Magaqa was reportedly close to disclosing corruption at the Umzimkhulu municipality, which is why he was silenced. Ncengwa also implicated a senior eThekwini municipality employee, Mdu Ncalane, as the person who helped move money around to those involved in the hit.

The Economic Freedom Fighters called for the implicated officials to be investigated.

South Africans are angry with the ANC

Social media users were less interested in the pleas of the hitman and more interested in criticising the ANC. Many felt as if the party failed Magaqa’s family, who remain heartbroken, by not getting justice for him eight years later.

Nkhetheni Madilonge said:

“The ANC must not talk about Sindiso's family. They failed the family. It's almost 10 years now, and the ANC has done nothing. The party must talk about all masterminds who hired Inkabi to kill Magaqa, then we will see the real ANC.”

Nosi Muditafa Kwenane stated:

“A witness who is under police protection says that the ANC knows who the culprits are.”

Gumani Mathiba asked:

“Who is the mastermind?”

Carlton Mmaswi Mmela stated:

“The ANC killed him.”

Stussy De Barge said:

“We know he will get a lighter sentence because…”

