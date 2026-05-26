Zero Carbon Charge launched a new solar-powered electric vehicle charging station next to the N3

The station runs entirely off-grid and can charge most EVs from 20% to 80% in around 30 minutes

With EV sales in South Africa hitting a record 389 units in March 2026, the timing of the launch shows where the country's transport sector is heading

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A man charging his electric car. Images: Halfpoint Images/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A new electric vehicle charging station has opened next to one of South Africa's busiest highways, giving EV drivers a practical option for long-distance travel.

Zero Carbon Charge launched the Charge N3 Roadside station on 19 May 2026, located about 180km from Johannesburg at the Leeukop Farm Stall near the Reitz Interchange in the Free State.

It's the company's second charging station, following a pilot site on the N12 between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad that launched in November 2024 and has maintained a 99% uptime with no grid connection at all.

The new station has six fast DC chargers with a combined output of up to 360kW, plus two slower AC chargers. Payment and charging are managed through the Charge mobile app, which also lets drivers track costs and monitor their charges in real time.

The site includes free Wi-Fi, restrooms and a farm stall, making it a practical stop for anyone on a long drive. A third station at the Colenso-Winterton Interchange in KwaZulu-Natal opened the following day on 20 May 2026.

How does the station power itself?

What makes these stations different is that they don't rely on the national grid at all. Power comes from a solar farm. They are backed by a battery storage system with 645kWh capacity.

For cloudy days or emergencies, a biodiesel generator can cover close to the site's full peak demand. Zero Carbon Charge co-founder Joubert Roux said the goal goes beyond just charging cars.

"South Africa cannot participate in the future of transport without building the renewable energy infrastructure that will power it. What we are building is bigger than charging stations. It is the foundation for a new independent transport economy that is more resilient and ultimately more affordable for South Africans."

SA's EV market is growing fast

The timing of this launch lines up with a clear shift in the market. EV sales hit a record 389 units in March 2026.

According to NAAMSA, new energy vehicle sales in South Africa grew by nearly 83% between Q1 2023 and Q1 2024.

Zero Carbon Charge plans to expand along the N1 corridor next, followed by 60 more sites nationally and eventually a full network of 120 charging locations across the country.

EV charging ports. Images: Iryna Melnyk/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on EV's in South Africa

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town man who showed how much less it cost him to fully charge his Geely electric car.

recently reported on a Cape Town man who showed how much less it cost him to fully charge his Geely electric car. Ferrari pulled the covers off its first fully electric car and South Africans had a lot to say about the design.

The South African government confirmed it is looking at a new fee targeting electric car owners at licence renewal, and the reason behind it caught many people off guard.

Source: Briefly News