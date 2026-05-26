KWAZULU-NATAL— The March and March movement leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has refuted allegations that the initiative functions as a personal stepping stone into mainstream politics or serves as an extension of an existing political formation. Addressing journalists in Umhlanga on 25 May 2026, she clarified that the group originated spontaneously after citizens urged her to transition from online advocacy to physical activism.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said she won't join politics. Image: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government/ Facebook and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ntokozo Masuku posted a video of Ngobese-Zuma speaking on his @visse_ss X account. Ngobese-Zuma, who also called for the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, condemned detractors who she claims are intentionally diverting public focus from the organisation's primary objectives to scrutinise her character. She contested claims connecting her to established political networks, arguing that critics continuously link her to various factions based on casual interactions.

She confirmed that March and March maintained communication with diverse entities from its inception, referencing ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the Inkatha Freedom Party, and the Patriotic Alliance, while emphasising that these dialogues do not compromise the movement's independence.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma denies political affiliations

Ngobese-Zuma stated that her collective prioritises local citizen interests and combats undocumented immigration. She disclosed rejecting between seven and eight formal invitations to join traditional political structures. Furthermore, she noted that although numerous followers campaigned for March and March to register as a formal political party, executing that transition at this stage would violate the core confidence of her constituency. She concluded that entering the legislative architecture is impossible while simultaneously fighting against it.

View the video on X here:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slams journalist

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ngobese-Zuma was not impressed with allegations a journalist made. She accused the reporter of spreading propaganda during a recent march.

Source: Briefly News