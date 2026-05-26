A frustrated customer voiced his deep irritation online after noticing an unexpected automatic service charge was added directly to his dinner bill

The Zulu patron's original food bill of R809.70 jumped after an automatic service charge was added

The clip triggered widespread outrage across Mzansi, with many locals slamming the compulsory fee and demanding its removal

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A local man's complaint about a restaurant service charge sparked an online debate. Image: izusek / ToucanStudios

Source: Getty Images

A Zulu man sparked a massive national online debate after a video of him venting about an unexpected charge on his restaurant slip was shared online. The video, shared on X by the prominent account @AdvoBarryRoux on 26 May 2026, captures the Zulu speaker's utter disbelief as he goes through his final dinner bill.

The man had ordered a meal totalling R809.70, but when the folder arrived, the final amount owing had risen to R890.67. He explained that the restaurant had taken away his choice to reward good service, noting that he had actually planned to leave a generous R200 cash tip for his waiter. The establishment, however, forced the mandatory 10% service charge onto his bill, and he decided he would not give extra cash. Adding insult to injury, the man in X user @AdvoBarryRoux’s video noted that the staff still expected an additional tip on top of the forced fee. The waiter brought the bill slip with a pen, suggesting that the customer should add a tip.

Service fees versus voluntary tips

The ongoing friction between diners and establishments often stems from a misunderstanding of how these extra charges work. According to an industry guide by Restaurant365, service fees are mandatory costs for the establishment to cover operational expenses, and they belong entirely to the restaurant. Tips, on the other hand, are voluntary sums left by customers to reward their waiters for great hospitality. This legal distinction means that automatic service fees do not count as tips, which often leaves waitering staff empty-handed unless customers choose to pay extra on top of the forced fee.

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Watch the X video below:

Locals slam restaurant extra charges

Local diners lambasted the growing trend of South African restaurants implementing mandatory service charges. Viewers agreed with the man's complaints, stating they would have felt the same way if a business tried to force a gratuity fee out of them. A few hospitality workers revealed that these automatic service fees rarely ever reach the floor staff, with management pocketing the extra percentage.

Many viewers were shocked to learn of the service fee. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Sakuma18367709 said:

"Restaurants don't pay us, we get paid (with) ngamatips. If you refuse to tip, I don't get paid. It's as simple as that."

User @khabe_mr asked:

"So, in some restaurants, it's a must to pay tips?"

User @petuniaonyc commenting:

"It can be removed if you don’t want to pay it."

User @NevondoRi added:

"R100 tip is diabolical, never. So if a person works eight hours shift, they can make on average R1k per day mos, that’s R25k salary for serving food."

User @hublotcounty shared:

"Don't go out if you can't tip."

User @Varifactspitter said:

"A tip is kindness, not a must."

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Source: Briefly News