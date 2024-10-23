One dedicated waiter has gone viral on social media after he bagged a massive chunk of money for his exceptional services

The restaurant's management shared their views on the man's skills as they praised him for his work

Social media users reacted to the news as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

A customer tipped a waiter in Cape Town R10k. Image: The Thirsty Scarecrow

Source: Facebook

A waiter in Stellenbosch named Godwin was surprised with a generous tip of R10,000 from a customer at TheThirstyScarecrow restaurant.

Cape Town waiter tipped R10k

Godwin, a waiter at The Thirsty Scarecrow for over a year, never would have thought he would be greeted with such kindness when he arrived for work on Tuesday, October 15.

The restaurant management staff, led by Kelly Zetler, describes Godwin as an incredible star. They told the Good Things Guy publication that Godwin is a vital member of the establishment because of his commitment, upbeat demeanour, and capacity to engage with their guests.

"Godwin consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that every customer has a memorable experience, and his warm, genuine nature is something that everyone appreciates.”

Godwin has benefited much from the kind gesture of the R10,000 tip he received, and people who know him can attest that it will be used wisely and significantly impact his life.

Take a look at the post.

SA claps for the waiter's hard work

The online community applauded the man for his exceptional services as they headed to the comments section praising him.

Simone Rossouw said:

"This is great news, but I hope he didn't have to share his tip with anyone."

Amy Jill Levendal added:

"If ever you are able to do this for someone in your lifetime, I hope you do. Well done, Godwin. And The Thirsty Scarecrow."

Donovan Walshe wrote:

"Awesome gesture, awesome restaurant, awesome staff always have the greatest friendliest service every single visit."

Megan Brooks gushed:

"This is so beautiful!"

Sonja Oosthuizen commented:

"Amazing. Congratulations."

