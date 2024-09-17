A young lady went viral online after calling on individuals to start tipping waiters and waitress

In the clip, she showed off how much money she received, and people were left shocked

The footage captured the attention of many, and netizens flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A woman in the hospitality industry flexed her tips, and people were amazed by how much she had made.

A lady showed off her tip decline in a TikTok video. Image: @_sharonzondi

Source: TikTok

Waitress shares income decline

The babe, who goes by the handle @_sharonzondi, posted a video on TikTok unveiling her tips after working for 14 hours. In June 2024, she made R20 176.87, but as the months went by, the hun started seeing a big decrease.

@_sharonzondi then showed off July's tips, and she received R11 559.78, for August she got R17 457.05 and for September R9 936.24. The stunner called upon people to tip while taking to her TikTok caption, saying:

"Please tip waitresses and waiters."

Take a look at the lady's tips in the video below:

People react to woman's video

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the hun's clip, saying:

Darnè said:

"Not all waitresses get this, some more and some way less depending on where you working."

Mhmcn0711 shared:

"I was a waitress for many years, and I have to agree that if uzimisela, you can make this much."

Neo10866 wrote:

"We love that for you. Must mean you have great customer service."

Majozii3 gushed over the hun, saying:

"Impressive. May God bless you for trying so hard to be able to take care of yourself."

Wanga RSA cracked a joke:

"No more tips because they come and rub it on our face."

Mathews Aphane wrote:

"Wow, You're killing it."

