A young lady showed off how she cleans her microwave with her interesting trick in a video

The stunner showcased her smart hack that left peeps raving, and the footage grabbed the attention of many

Comments poured in as netizens flooded the post expressing their thoughts while others were in shock

One stunner in the KwaZulu-Natal province flexed how she cleans her microwave in style, and people were amazed by her hack.

A lady unveiled a microwave cleaning hack in a TikTok video. Image: @diy_by_cphumer

Source: TikTok

Woman shares microwave cleaning hack

TikTok user @diy_by_cphumer dished out an impressive trick that had South Africans going wild in the comments. The hun revealed to her viewers that she recently learnt the trick of removing the glass on the microwave for a "better deep."

@diy_by_cphumer expressed that applying the method helps the microwave look clean and not "foggy." The babe also shared a disclaimer on her TikTok caption, saying

"This depends on the brand and model of the microwave."

In the video, the lady showcased how she cleans her microwave by removing the glass, using a product in a spray bottle, and wiping off the dirt. People were amazed by her hack, which caught the attention of many.

Take a look at the stunner's cleaning hack in the footage below:

SA loves the hun's hack

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the woman's cleaning hack as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

La’Cane cracked a joke, saying:

"Please show step by step some people will be microwave less after experimenting."

Seluleko Mazibuko added:

"I don’t want to risk with my mom's microwave ngeke."

Lesego Mahloko poked fun at herself, saying:

"The way I’m clumsy, I know I’ll break the glass."

She_rabie wrote:

"Not me rushing to try to take it out @22:00."

MaThabede was shocked:

"Hau hau omg."

Bohemian Pineapple replied:

"This is deep, deep into adulthood I’m not ready."

