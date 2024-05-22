A woman took to social media to showcase how she cleans her mogodu, and people were amused by her hilarious antics

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many people, gathering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were entertained as they rushed to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One lady in Mzansi unveiled a TikTok video of how she cleans her mogodu, and online users laughed.

A lady's mogodu cleaning antics amused people in Mzansi, and she shared a hilarious TikTok video. Image: sinethembaradebe_2

Source: TikTok

Woman cleans mogodu and blows up lungs

A stunner proved that house chores can also be fun. The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @sinethembaradebe_2 showed off how she cleans her mogodu. While cleaning, she blew up the lungs, which amused many people online.

The video of @sinethembaradebe_2 grabbed the attention of netizens and became a hit on TikTok, generating over 74K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA is in stitches

The woman's hilarious antics entertained people, and they took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

white.pine_woods said:

"That’s actually so cool."

k_n was amused:

"Tell me you took Life Sciences without telling me you took Life Sciences."

Datboywill expressed:

"How did you do that? I can’t even get close to dead animals; they smell awful."

Lesego matlala added:

"She deserves a 100% in Life science."

QueenLee was impressed:

"Intrusive thoughts definitely won."

Molebogeng Jeanette Mokoko commented:

"She’s giving it life."

Matilayindlovu loved it:

"OMG, I wanna do that too!"

American woman tries dumpling, mogodu and other SA traditional foods

Briefly News previously reported that an American woman indulged in local cuisine and shared her reaction on her TikTok page, where she charmed the peeps with her impressive palate.

She feasted on cow tongue, mogodu, lamb trotters, steamed bread, and some side salads, giving the dishes rave reviews. While she was enjoying the lamb trotter, @jazzyjetsets said:

"I'm realising that I may be eating a lamb toenail, and quite frankly, I do not care, because it is so good."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News