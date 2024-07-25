In a viral video online, a woman made a docile rat dance to a popular Pop song by controlling its movements

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page shared the viral video of the rodent resigned to the unnatural but subtle torture

Netizens had a good time reacting to the peculiar and entertaining scenes as they cracked jokes in the comments

A creative woman who instigated a rat dance sent the hilarity coursing through social media. Image: Sergei Pivovarov

Source: Getty Images

Bizarre comes in all shapes and sizes, but it doesn't get stranger than a dancing rat — at least one pulling off slick MJ moves with the help of its human handler.

And that's all where one would hope it ended for the poor rodent at the centre of the strange and hilarious "experiment", considering the ominous caption accompanying the clip.

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page shared it with the heading:

"The rat just accepted its fate."

Almost unbelievably — making it unfathomable not to roll on the floor laughing after watching the material — the woman holding it makes it shake, gyrate, and slide from side to side.

Supporting its large body with her left and right hands, she begins the act on cue to the tempo of the music — Dua Lipa's Levitate.

Meanwhile, as the illustrative caption suggests, the docile vermin appears resigned to its fate, not putting up a fight or squeaking.

Mzansi laughs at hilarity

The viral scenes more than did a subtle number on the almost 27 million people who watched the incredible clip in its first 36 hours.

Small wonder the post attracted 425,000 likes, 66000 bookmarks, 48000 reposts and almost 3000 responses.

Briefly News looks at some of the incredible reactions to it.

@Zer0LMonopoly wrote:

"He’s levitating!"

@DegenApeDev said:

"Real life Ratatouille."

@ChrisandOla reacted:

"Anyone feel sorry for it?"

Cops kick at rats like soccer ball

Source: Briefly News