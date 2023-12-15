A TikTok video shows a student who had a face-off with a rat after he went poking for it in his room

The TikTok creator posted a video of the moment he discovered the rat hiding among his belongings

Online users had jokes about how the youngster reacted to the rat, and the video got a lot of attention

A TikTok video shows the dramatic moment a matriculant had after seeing a rat. People were thoroughly amused by the video showing the rat running off.

A TikTok video shows a matriculant who was terrified of a rat. Image: @yemiprim / Getty Images / Ullstein bild / JohnnyGreig

The TikTok post of the rat received more than 16,000 likes. It also got more than 400 comments from people joking about the rat vs pupil face-off.

TikTok video shows boy scared of rat

A TikTokker, @yemiprim, posted a video of a matric student trying to get rid of a rat. The boy bravely held a broom while trying to get the rat to come out. In the clip, he jumped and screamed when it came running out of a mattress.

Watch the clip:

Mzansi amused by teen scared of rat

Netizens were in stitches over the video of his fear. Many admitted they would have been just as scared of the rat.

Neo Mangoejane19 was scared:

"Nna I'd be screaming and swearing, and by that time pelo yaka would be beating so fast at the same time."

cantsayiwasyours said:

"I understand why you screamed like that. I would've fainted yoh"

Lwaziey commented:

"Someone said "bro you just barked" LOL."

lesedyy exclaimed:

"I would die."

user9068329392415 wrote:

"It's not like we are afraid of rats, but they come when we are unprepared."

Rat risks running past men

A TikTok video shows a man who got scared of a rat. Viewers could not help but make fun of the gent who fell over in fear of the vermin.

Giant rat crawling at Kwa Mai Mai sparks colourful chatter

Briefly News previously reported that Kwa Mai Mai is a famous spot in Johannesburg known for its awesome street food.

Even though the place might not look very fancy, people still love to go there for delicious meals.

But recently, there was a surprising incident. A huge rat was seen crawling around while folks were enjoying their food and having a good time.

