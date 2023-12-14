A family decided to play the broken TV prank on their family member, who did not take it well after seeing the "damage"

Many people were used after seeing how the woman reacted to seeing one of her belongings destroyed

Online users commented with hilarious jokes about the prank as the woman expressed her anger

One woman could not believe the damage on her TV. The lady was subjected to a viral prank by her family.

A TikTok video shows a woman who thought her TV was broken. Image @mamkawethu

Source: TikTok

The video of the older lady received more than 400,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people amused by the older woman.

Woman convinced TV was ruined

A TikTok creator, @mamkalwethu, posted a video tricking her relative into thinking their TV broke. In the video, she exclaimed in disbelief:

SA amused by woman's anger

The woman's reaction was hilarious for online users. Peps commented that they could feel her pain over the damaged TV.

skkyblue4 said:

"I felt that 'what', from the pit of my stomach."

KRISTOPHERRR wrote:

"The ”whaaaat” has a potential of becoming a viral sound."

Turner joked:

"The whole universe heard that."

Sina Rathobotha commented:

"Children are trying to tell the truth 'asenna, oyentse' but mama she's not paying attention."

batman added:

"Seeing this video in the AM'S. My parents are sleeping and I wanna laugh so bad."

razo was amused:

"Please, I paused at whaaatt and I've been laughing ever since."

