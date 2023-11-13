A gogo experienced a rollercoaster of emotions after her family played the TV prank that left her in tears

The video captures the raw and genuine reaction of the gogo as her loved ones playfully stage a broken TV scenario

Mzansi could not stop expressing their funny reactions, feeling for the gogo as she fell for the clever joke

A gogo was left in tears over her family 'breaking' the TV. Images: @the.mealz

A gogo from the North West experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as her family executed a TV prank that left her in tears.

Gogo left in tears

The video was shared by TikTok user @the.mealz and captured the reaction of her gogo as her family playfully staged a broken TV scenario. In the clip the lady can be seen visibily upset as she is called to see that the television set had a massive crack.

Social media users expressed their heartfelt reactions, praising the family's love and the gogo's cute response to the funny prank. The clip has over 706K views, thousands of comments and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves gogo's reaction

People across the county could not stop laughing at the granny's reaction. Her tears shed during what started as a lighthearted TV prank have turned this video into a viral sensation.

Peeps from across South Africa flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Caroline said:

"Bathong le tlo bolaya batswadi."

@Nontu commented:

"Why do parents love TV so much mara."

@Nna_personally asked:

"The way she's screaming yho."

@Ipeleng_MM commented:

"It's how she's looking above the glasses as if she will see something different with her own eye."

@Keletso Scheepers said:

"She's shouting mara in a sweet way."

@Yallunder joked;

"Parents love TV so much but they be denying us to watch it all day."

