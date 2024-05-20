Christie Brinkley’s net worth: A look at the supermodel’s fortune

Becoming a millionaire is no mean feat, no matter the profession of such a person. It would take a special dedication to amass such an amount of wealth as is the case with Christie Brinkley's net worth.

Christie Brinkley at the On Our Way world premiere at Village East Cinema in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel (modified by author)

Christie Brinkley is a woman of many qualities who has endured a successful career as a supermodel, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She continues to set a standard for girls, especially those looking to kickstart a career in modelling, even though she is well into her 70s.

Profile summary

Full name Christie Lee Brinkley (née Hudson) Nickname Uptown Girl Gender Female Date of birth 2 February 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Monroe, Michigan, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (177 cm) Weight 141 lbs (64 kg) Shoe size 8 (US) Dress size 6 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Marjorie Hudson (née Bowling) Father Herbert Hudson Siblings Gregory Donald Hudson (brother) Relationship status Divorced Ex-husbands Peter Cook (m. 1996; div. 2008); Billy Joel (m. 1985; div. 1994); Richard Taubman (m. 1994; div. 1995); François Allaux (m. 1973; div. 1981) Children Three School Paul Revere Junior High School, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Profession Activist, philanthropist, designer, writer, photographer, television personality, illustrator, actress Net worth $100 million Social media Instagram

Christie Brinkley's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Uptown Girl is worth $100 million as of 2024. This fortune is courtesy of her involvement in various endeavours.

How did Christie Brinkley make her money?

What did Christie Brinkley do for a living? She is into modelling, fashion designing, writing, photography, and acting. Below is a summary of how she made it in her career:

Fast facts on Christie Brinkley. Photo: on Getty Images (modified by author)

Supermodel

Christie's sojourn into the fashion world dates back to 1973 when she met with photographer Errol Sawye, who saw her modelling potential. Speaking during an interview, Christie said these:

I was basically a surfer girl from California. I never looked like a model. Models were thin, and they were very sophisticated, and their poses were kind of like hoity.

She was signed to Elite Model Management and Eileen Ford of Ford Models and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for three consecutive years between 1979 and 1981. Christie Brinkley's contract with CoverGirl for 25 years is record-breaking and solidified her status as a top model in the fashion world.

Actress

Brinkley is also an actress and video vixen. She got the role of the "girl in the red Ferrari" in National Lampoon's Vacation in 1983 and reprised the role in Vegas Vacation. She also appeared in Dennis Michael Lynch's King of the Hamptons documentary as herself in 2011.

As a television personality, Brinkley has appeared on NBC's Mad About You and also got to host Celebrity Weddings InStyle. Her 30-minute television series, Living in the 90s, began airing in 1992.

She appeared in Billy Joel's music video for his critically acclaimed song Uptown Girl. She has other music video features in her husband's Keeping the Faith, River of Dreams, A Matter of Trust, Leningradas and Mick Jones' Just Wanna Hold.

The actress also played Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago on Broadway in 2011. She continued in the role during a London engagement and made 182 collaborative performances with the National Company.

Businesswoman

Christie Brinkley's business ventures mainly involve brand endorsement contracts. She partners with Revlon, Nissan, Diet Coke, Chanel No. 19, Xbox 360, Prell, and Total Gym home fitness equipment.

Christie Brinkley on The Today Show. Photo: Helen Healey/NBC

Christie Brinkley's Authentic Skincare brand is one of her businesses. The others include a hair extension line known as Hair2Wear, Christie Brinkley Eyewear, and Bellissima Prosecco, a brand that manufactures organic sparkling wine.

Real estate investor

Real estate impacted the actress' net worth, especially in the Hamptons neighbourhood. She reportedly holds an estimated property worth at least $60 million.

Other endeavours

Christie Brinkley has ventured into various other fields, including writing. She published the best-selling Christie Brinkley's Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book in 1983. She was also credited for designing cover art for her ex-husband Billy Joel's 1993 album, River of Dreams. This earned her Rolling Stone's Best Album Cover of the Year award.

Brinkley designs clothing patterns for businesses, such as the Simplicity Pattern. She partnered with Nouveau Eyewear to launch Christie Brinkley Perspectives, her medical glasses and sunglasses line.

In the spring of 1998, she launched a signature fragrance called Believe. She also partnered with Swank, a jewellery manufacturer, to create her collection.

Christie Brinkley's house

She currently resides in a mansion called Tower Hill. It is a magnificent 20-acre estate with a main house and a guest house, each featuring a 50-foot-tall observation tower.

How much is Christie Brinkley's house?

The house is allegedly worth $40 million in 2024. But Christie Brinkley now dedicates herself to philanthropy and activism and is involved in politics and community development projects.

Christie Brinkley at a Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York. Photo: Sonia Moskowitz

She has reportedly donated about $1 million to various Democratic groups and candidates while also actively advocating for animal rights through PETA.

Christie Brinkley's net worth indicates that hard work and consistency pay. She also manages to stay in touch with reality by giving back to society despite her affluent status.

