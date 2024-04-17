Pamela Anderson’s net worth: A look at the star’s fortune

Pamela Anderson is a Canadian-American model, actress and media personality. She is widely recognized for her modelling work in Playboy magazine and starring in the TV series Baywatch. With a career spanning over three decades, it is safe to assume the star has amassed substantial wealth from her endeavours. So, what is Pamela Anderson’s net worth?

Pamela Anderson during a 2023 fashion show at the Phillips Auction House (L). The model at the H&M Mugler launch in 2023 (R).

Even though personal and professional hurdles have marred Anderson’s career, she has managed to amass an impressive net worth. Today, she ranks among the world’s wealthiest glamour models. This article highlights her career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Pamela Anderson’s profile summary

Full name Pamela Denise Anderson Nickname Pam Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1967 Age 56 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Vancouver Island, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Highland Secondary School Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 48 kg (105 lbs) Body measurements in inches 36-22-34 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband 5 Children 2 (Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee) Siblings Gerry Anderson Profession Actress, model, media personality and author Years active 1989-present Net worth $20 million Famous for Being Playboy magazine's cover girl Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Pamela Anderson?

Pamela Anderson (aged 56 as of 2024) was born on 1 July 1967 in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. The actress’ mother, Carol, was a waitress, while her dad, Barry, was a furnace repairman.

Media personality Pamela Anderson during an interview with the German Press Agency.

Anderson has a younger brother, Berry (born 1971), a producer and actor who worked in some of her films and TV shows. Regarding her education, Pam attended Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia. She graduated in 1985.

What is Pamela Anderson’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Anderson’s net worth to be $20 million. She has amassed most of her wealth from her successful 35-year-old career as a glamour model, on-screen star and media personality.

In addition, Pamela has also been involved in various business ventures, including real estate investments.

How does Pamela Anderson make her money?

Pam has several revenue-generating channels. Take a look at some of the income streams that contribute to her financial portfolio.

Modelling

How did Pamela Anderson get discovered? In 1989, Anderson attended a BC Lions Canadian Football League match at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

She was featured wearing a Labatt’s Beer T-shirt on the jumbotron and later briefly hired as a spokesmodel for the brewing company. The same year, Pam appeared as Playboy magazine’s cover girl.

Pamela Anderson at the 2023 premiere of Netflix's Pamela, a love story.

She subsequently relocated to Los Angeles, USA, to pursue her modelling career. In February 1990, the magazine chose her as Playmate of the Month.

Per Distractify, Playmates today are paid around $25,000 for their month’s feature in the magazine. The star’s Playboy career spans 22 years, and she has featured on the magazine's covers than any other model.

Acting

Anderson made her acting debut in 1990 with a guest appearance on the comedy TV series Charles in Charge.

She then landed a role on the TV series Home Improvement and the movie The Taking of Beverly Hills in 1991. Pamela's breakthrough came in 1992 when she landed a role as a member of the rotating cast of Baywatch.

According to Parade, the star reportedly bagged $1,500 an episode starring in the series. By the end of her five-season run, Pam’s pay had been increased to $300,000 per episode or $6.6 million per season. Below are some of her other acting credits:

Days of Our Lives (1992)

(1992) Raw Justice (1994)

(1994) The Nanny (1997)

(1997) No Rules (2005)

(2005) Blonde and Blonder (2008)

(2008) Les Anges (2011)

(2011) Dancing on Ice (2013)

(2013) Connected (2015)

(2015) The People Garden (2016)

(2016) Alone at Night (2022)

Actress Pamela Anderson during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Wallis at Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Authoring career

Pam has also succeeded in other ventures outside her film and television career, including writing books. Here are some of her novels and memoirs:

Book Year Pandemonium 1998 Star 2005 Star Struck 2005 Raw 2015 Love, Pamela 2023

Pamela Anderson’s real estate

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the actress paid $1.8 million for a property in Malibu in 2000. She allegedly spent $8 million to renovate the house to her liking. Pam listed the mansion for sale in March 2023 for $7.75 million.

After failing to find a potential buyer, she rented the home for $40,000 monthly. In August 2021, Anderson sold the property for $11.8 million. She reportedly resides in a six-acre waterfront property she bought from her grandmother on Vancouver Island.

Is Pamela Anderson married?

The actress has been in five failed marriages. She married her first husband, renowned drummer Tommy Lee, in 1995 after only four days of knowing him. The couple divorced in 1998 after the birth of their two sons. Why did Pamela leave Tommy?

The media personality divorced Lee, citing spousal abuse as the cause of their separation. However, in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pam revealed that she shares a good relationship with the father of her kids.

He and I check in on each other every once in a while. He is happily married and has someone wonderful in his life. I am really happy for them.

She married Kid Rock in 2006 but divorced him seventeen days later, citing irreconcilable differences.

Pamela Anderson during a photo call at The Civilian Hotel in 2022.

The model exchanged nuptials with Rick Solomon in 2007 but finalized their divorce in 2015. In 2020, she married Jon Peters but later claimed she had never legally married the producer. The 78-year-old Hollywood icon once revealed to have left the actress a hefty amount in his will:

I will always love Pamela. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will.

Anderson married Dan Hayhurst in December 2020 and divorced him after two years in 2022.

Over the years, Pamela Anderson’s net worth has significantly increased thanks to her illustrious career in the entertainment and fashion industries. But besides her personal achievements, she is famous for her high-profile failed marriages to some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

