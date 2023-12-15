Hallmark Channel is famous for its original movies, especially those centred around Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Thanksgiving. These movies often follow romantic or family-oriented storylines and are known for their positive and uplifting themes. Here are the top 20 Hallmark actresses and their top movies you need to watch in 2024.

The Hallmark Channel is a cable and satellite television network part of Crown Media Holdings. It is particularly well-known for its original movies, series, and specials, often featuring heartwarming and family-friendly content. The channel is owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., a company widely recognized for its greeting cards and other products.

Top 20 Hallmark actresses and their top movies

Hallmark Channel features talented actresses known for their work in the network's original movies and series. Here are some Hallmark cast members who have been associated with Christmas and other holiday movies:

1. Lacey Chabert

Actress Lacey Chabert at the 2014 Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Rachel Murray

Chabert is an American actress, voice actress, and singer, born on September 30, 1982, in Purvis, Mississippi, USA. Lacey gained widespread recognition as Claudia Salinger in the television drama Party of Five, which aired from 1994 to 2000.

She is one of the top Hallmark leading ladies, with over 30 titles. Some of her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart (2015), The Sweetest Christmas (2017), Elevator Girl (2010), and Winter in Vail (2020).

2. Danica McKellar

Danica McKellar at the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Danica is an American actress, mathematics writer, and education advocate born on January 3, 1975, in La Jolla, California. She gained fame as Winnie Cooper on the popular television series The Wonder Years, which aired from 1988 to 1993. Some of her Hallmark movies include Crown for Christmas (2015), Perfect Match (2015), My Christmas Dream (2016), and Love and Sunshine (2019).

3. Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin at the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Jodie Sweetin is an American actress and television personality born on January 19, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Stephanie Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. Sweetin has also been involved in projects on the Hallmark Channel, including Entertaining Christmas (2018) and A Cozy Christmas Inn (2022).

4. Rachel Boston

Rachel Boston at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Boston is an American actress and producer born May 9, 1982, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. Some of her Hallmark movies include Ring by Spring (2014), A Rose for Christmas (2017), and The Last Bridesmaid (2019). Boston is also known for her philanthropic work.

5. Autumn Reeser

Autumn Reeser visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Autumn is an American actress born on September 21, 1980, in La Jolla, California. She is recognized for her roles in Hallmark movies like A Country Wedding (2015), Valentine Ever After (2016), Love on the Menu (2019), and A Bramble House Christmas (2017). Outside of acting, Autumn Reeser has been involved in entrepreneurship.

6. Erin Krakow

Actress Erin visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 19, 2020, in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Erin Krakow is an American actress born September 5, 1984, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Elizabeth Thornton in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart premiered in 2014. Some of her Hallmark movies include A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014), Finding Father Christmas (2016), Engaging Father Christmas (2017), and A Summer Romance (2019).

7. Rachael Leigh Cook

Rachael Leigh Cook at the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys For Tots in Hollywood, California. Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Leigh Cook is an American actress and producer born October 4, 1979, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cook gained widespread recognition for her lead role in the teen romantic comedy film She's All That (1999), opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. One of her notable Hallmark films is Summer Love (2016), a romantic drama in which she stars alongside Lucas Bryant.

8. Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry-Housley at the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Tamera Mowry-Housley is an American actress, producer, and television host born on July 6, 1978, in Gelnhausen, West Germany. She is best known for her roles in the sitcom Sister, Sister, which she starred in alongside her twin sister, Tia Mowry. Tamera has been involved in Hallmark Channel projects, including A Christmas Miracle (2019) and Home & Family in December 2020.

9. Taylor Cole

Taylor Cole at Hallmark's "Unthinkably Good Things" special screening at The Athenaeum in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Taylor Cole is an American actress and former fashion model born on April 29, 1984, in Arlington, Texas. Some of her Hallmark movies include The Art of Us (2017), One Winter Weekend (2018), and Ruby Herring Mysteries (2019-2020). Her other notable roles include appearances on TV series like Summerland, The Event, and CSI: Miami.

10. Chaley Rose

Chaley Rose at the Los Angeles premiere of "Normal Ain't Normal" at Ray Kurtzman Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Chaley Rose is an American actress and singer born November 29, 1986, in Columbus, Georgia, USA. Rose gained recognition as Zoey Dalton in the musical drama television series Nashville, which aired from 2012 to 2018.

11. Alexa PenaVega

Alexa PenaVega at Variety's "10 Latinos To Watch" ceremony at The London West Hollywood, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Alexa PenaVega (formerly Alexa Vega) is an American actress and singer born on August 27, 1988, in Miami, Florida, USA. She gained early fame as Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, which began in 2001. Some of her Hallmark movies include Destination Wedding (2017), Enchanted Christmas (2017), and Picture Perfect Mysteries Series (2019).

12. Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley taking a selfie at the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California. Photo by David Livingston

Jen Lilley is an American actress, singer, and humanitarian born on August 4, 1984, in Roanoke, Virginia, USA. Some of her Hallmark movies include Eat, Play, Love (2017), Winter Love Story (2019), and Paris, Wine & Romance (2019).

13. Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure at the 2017 People's Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle

Candace Cameron Bure is an American actress, producer, author, and television personality born on April 6, 1976, in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, USA. She gained widespread fame as D.J. Tanner on the popular sitcom Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. Some of her Hallmark movies include Just the Way You Are (2015), Puppy Love (2012), and Christmas Town (2019).

14. Alison Sweeney

Alison Sweeney at Soap Opera Digest Celebrates 40th Anniversary at The Argyle in Hollywood, California. Photo by Vincent Sandoval

Alison Sweeney is an American actress, reality show host, director, and author born on September 19, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is best known for her long-running role as Samantha Sami Brady on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. Some of her Hallmark movies include The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019).

15. Bethany Joy Lenz

Bethany watches the One Tree Hill Charity Basketball Game on the Cape Fear Community College campus in Wilmington, North Carolina. Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting

Bethany Joy Lenz is an American actress, singer-songwriter, and filmmaker born on April 2, 1981, in Hollywood, Florida, USA. She is best known for her role as Haley James Scott on the television drama series One Tree Hill, which aired from 2003 to 2012. Some of her Hallmark movies include The Christmas Secret (2014) and Bottled with Love (2019).

16. LeAnn Rimes

Singer LeAnn Rimes at the 34th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, United States. Photo by Michael Tullberg

LeAnn Rimes is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and author born on August 28, 1982, in Jackson, Mississippi, USA. She rose to fame at a young age, and her debut single, Blue, was released when she was just 13 years old. Her Hallmark movies include It's Christmas Eve (2018), You and Me, and Christmas (2017).

17. Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart at the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Melissa Joan Hart is an American actress, producer, and director born April 18, 1976, in Smithtown, New York, USA. She played the title role in Clarissa Explains It All (1991–1994) on Nickelodeon and later starred as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996–2003) on ABC and The WB. Some of her Hallmark movies include Broadcasting Christmas (2016), A Very Merry Toy Store (2017), and Christmas Reservations (2019).

18. Brooke D'Orsay

Brooke D'orsay at Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta

Brooke D'Orsay is a Canadian actress born on February 17, 1982, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Some notable TV appearances include Two and a Half Men, where she played the character Paige, and Royal Pains, where she portrayed Paige Collins. Some of her Hallmark movies include June in January (2014), How to Fall in Love (2012), and Nostalgic Christmas (2019).

19. Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Kellie Pickler is an American country music singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality born on June 28, 1986, in Albemarle, North Carolina, USA. She gained national attention as a contestant on the fifth season of the reality competition show American Idol in 2006, where she finished in sixth place. Kellie Pickler stars as Laurel Couper in this Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, Christmas at Graceland (2018).

20. Holly Robinson Peete

Robinson Peete at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Holly Robinson Peete is an American actress, singer, and television personality born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 18, 1964. She is an older Hallmark actress who gained fame for her role as Judy Hoffs on the TV series 21 Jump Street, which aired from 1987 to 1991. Some of her Hallmark movies include Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018), Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) and A Family Christmas Gift (2019).

Above are the top 20 Hallmark actresses and their top movies in 2024. The Hallmark channel is often credited for filling homes with joy and warm feelings during holidays worldwide.

