Thembi Seete appears to have addressed Zee Nxumalo and Cici after they gave her the cold shoulder during a recent event

Thembi Seete recreated the incident in a skit featuring social media personality Lebo G Molax

Fans rallied behind Seete, praising her beauty, while others declared their loyalty to her and called out Zee Nxumalo and Cici for their perceived disrespect

Thembi Seete seemingly addressed Zee Nxumalo after the viral incident. Image: thembiseete_, zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African musician Thembi Seete has seemingly responded after being snubbed by Zee Nxumalo and Cici at a recent event.

Zee Nxumalo and Cici received backlash on social media after seemingly ignoring Thembi Seete at an event. Cici took to Instagram to respond to the backlash, and Zee Nxumalo followed suit with a post on her verified X account on Sunday, 22 June 2025.

Thembi Seete seemingly responds to Zee Nxumalo

While Thembi Seete hasn’t directly addressed the incident, a skit she shared on her TikTok account after the snub incident has stirred speculation. This has led to suggestions that she is taking a jab at Zee Nxumalo and Cici. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Action speaks louder than words🤫 how we talk when we don’t talk ❤️”

In the skit featuring social media personality Lebo G Molax, the Boom Shaka musician recreated the viral snub incident. In the video, Lebo G Molax shoulder taps Thembi Seete who looks at him from head to toe before going back to posing. Thembi Seete then shoulder taps Lebo G Molax and gestures as if she was asking why he had initially approached her. Lebo G Molax then sizes Thembi Seete up and down before the video ends.

Watch the video below:

Fans react as Thembi Seete seemingly responds to Zee Nxumalo

In the comments section, several netizens suggested that Thembi Seete threw shade at Zee Nxumalo and Cici in the skit. Others gushed over Thembi Seete’s ageless looks and beauty, while others declared their support and love for the entertainment industry legend.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ane declared:

“Zee Nxumalo and Cici don't stand a chance, they're just wannabes 🤣”

1637829748 said:

“South Africa loves you, Thembi, don’t ever doubt that. Stay beautiful and humble, Sisi🥰🥰”

DorophinaMoloko suggested:

“It’s giving; look at Zee’s shoes 👀 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

B. declared:

“Our Legend, our Elegant Queen, our Boom Shaka. We love you and we will always have your back and we won't stand anybody disrespecting you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

siphesihle said:

“Exactly, but I’m glad you didn't show them this other side of you😂😂😂”

Wendyk argued:

“To think a wannabe celeb was in her presence and decided to act like divas 😩 We won't forget.”

Malaza_Sir gushed:

“I swear you, ma'am, drank from the fountain of youth 🔥🔥”

Thembi Seete seemingly responded to Zee Nxumalo with a cheeky skit. Image: thembiseete_, zeenxumalo

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete's dance moves roasted

It's not always that Thembi Seete gets the approval and support from South Africans.

Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete was roasted after she shared a video of herself vibing to Rema's hit song Calm Down.

The former Gomora and Zone 14 actress tried to match her dance moves to the words in the song’s chorus. Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some poking fun at Thembi Seete's moves, while others admired her confidence despite her dance moves.

Source: Briefly News