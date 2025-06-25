Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu confirmed their surprise separation after six years of marriage

Footage of Hungani Ndlovu busting moves in 2023 went viral on social media amid news of his separation

Several netizens roasted his choreography and playfully suggested that his moves were the reason for his divorce, others mentioned the late AKA

An old video of Hungani Ndlovu dancing went viral amid divorce reports. Image: hunganindlovu

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu has dominated headlines after he and Stephanie Ndlovu confirmed their split after six years of marriage. The former celebrity couple has become the centre of attention with South Africans scrutinising their every move, especially on social media.

News that Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu were divorcing after six years of marriage caught fans by surprise. In a candid interview with former fellow Scandal! cast mate Mapaseka Koetle, Hungani Ndlovu not only opened up about being in therapy but how he fell in love with dance and choreography.

Old Hungani Ndlovu dance video goes viiral amid divorce

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Hungani Ndlovu dancing sparking wild reactions. Now a video of Hungani busting moves, which was shared by social media user @HotTopicsMzansi on X on 23 October 2023, has found a new lease of life. The video was captioned:

“Hungani Ndlovu has got some very impressive dance moves.”

In the now viral video, Hungani Ndlovu enthusiastically dances to the smash hit Yes God by Oscar Mbo, KG Smallz and Thakzin which also featured input from Dearson, Morda and Mhaw keys, in what seemed like a dance studio.

Watch the video of Hungani Ndlovu dancing below:

Netizens react to old video of Hungani Ndlovu dancing

In the comments, netizens expressed mixed reactions with some linking his dancing to his divorce while others roasted his moves.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nelly_Khuzway claimed:

“He is such a bad dancer, I'm sure that what irritated the wife as well 😭”

@KabeloMahlang said:

“Divorced people do a lot after marriage.”

@Istillhavelifee responded:

“When you can't dance but don't lack confidence.”

@Luyi_Blessed advised:

“He just needs to take it a notch down, it will be dope! Right now, he is all over the place and wasting energy unnecessarily 🤦🏽‍♀️”

@mightbeaparody replied:

“This broer looks annoying I won’t lie. He looks like the type of people who are just overall irritating.”

@Bruw_Tuz asked:

“@grok you know that moment where you feel embarrassed or cringe on behalf of someone else? What is it called? 😭”

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed the shoes Hungani Ndlovu was wearing and remarked that the late AKA would find the video disappointing. Others compared his dance moves to a popular yesteryear eTV show.

@asap_drek claimed:

“AKA would be disappointed to see his sneaker involved in such 😂😂”

@mbatha_dineo said:

“Ngathi iBackstage.”

@MrHandsome___sa claimed:

“That's why he is divorced.”

