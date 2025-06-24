Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu confirmed their divorce after six years of marriage through a joint statement

In June 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Rhulani, after having previously lost a pregnancy

Hungani decided to give Stephanie a special gift in celebration of the birth of their first child together

Hungani Ndlovu gifted Stephanie a luxurious push present. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and his estranged wife Stephanie Ndlovu are dominating headlines after they confirmed their divorce.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, 22 June 2025, Hungani and Stephanie didn’t explain why they decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. As a result, speculation is rife as to what might have caused their split, and at one point, Hungani Ndlovu had to address speculation that he cheated on Stephanie.

A look at the push present Hungani Ndlovu gifted Stephanie

Netizens have been combing through episodes of the couple’s joint podcast The Ndlovus Uncut in a bid to uncover where it all went wrong. Despite their break-up, it was clear that Stephanie and Hungani loved each other, and they did so loudly.

In June 2022, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu welcomed their daughter Rhulani after lin 2020. After a difficult journey to parenthood, the former Scandal! actor decided to honour his wife with a special gift.

In July 2022, Hungani Ndlovu gifted his wife a luxurious vehicle as a push present. Hungani Ndlovu picked Steph’s mom up and headed to BMW Northcliff, where they picked up the BMW X1 M Sport before surprising her with the push present.

On 21 July 2021, BMW Northcliff shared a picture of Hungani Ndlovu posing with Stephanie’s mom inside their premises. In the caption, the dealership congratulated Ndlovu on the purchase and wished him well.

Hungani Ndlovu gave Stephanie a BMW X1 M Sport as a push present. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Stephanie was excited when Hungani surprised her with the BMW X1 M Sport. She danced with joy when the car pulled up in the driveway.

A look at the BMW X1 M Sport Hungani Ndlovu gifted Stephanie

The BMW X1 M Sport is a five-seater SUV. Depending on the model, the BMW X1 M Sport costs almost a million Rand. According to cars.co.za, a BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport costs R830,617 while the BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport goes for R793,045.

The X1 sDrive18i variant has a turbocharged 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol mill, delivering 115 kW and 230 Nm. BMW states that the 0-100 kilometres per hour (kph) time clocks in at 9.0 seconds and the top speed at 215 kph, while combined fuel consumption is listed as 6.5 litres per 100 km.

Meanwhile, the sDrive18d uses a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbodiesel unit worth an unchanged 110 kW and an increased 360 Nm, allowing it to reach 100 kph from standstill in a claimed 8.9 seconds before topping out at 210 kph. BMW lists its diesel consumption at just 5.0 litres per 100 km.

Slik Talk shares his thoughts on Stephanie and Hungani's split

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that controversial YouTuber Slik Talk broke down Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's divorce.

The YouTuber shared his thoughts on a viral video that allegedly showed fans Stephanie's "disgusting" attitude towards her then-husband.

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert on X on Tuesday, 23 June 2025, Slik Talk noted that Stephanie's facial expression while Hungani was pouring his heart out to her was shocking.

