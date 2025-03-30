A BMW 3-Series recently sold in South Africa for an unbelievable price after going on auction in Johannesburg

The vintage vehicle has a rich history in South Africa as an iconic vehicle in the country's townships

The lead auctioneer, who recently sold one of the few BMW E30s ever made, detailed how special it was

A BMW sold for three times more than was initially thought. The iconic car was for sale in Johannesburg on 27 March 2025.

A BMW Gusheshe sold for more than R1 million and was dubbed the most expensive sold in South Africa. Image: Gottaggedmag / Facebook / LumiNola / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Creative Rides auctioneer Joff van Reenen said the BMW was the only 333i they ever sold. The auction house was proud that the rare BMW fetched nearly triple the last sold 333i in 2023, which went for R1.255 million.

BMW E30 sells for millions

IOL reported that Joff van Reenen auctioned off a red BMW 333i from 1987. The car sold at Creative Rides in Johannesburg was initially set at R1 million, but the bidding ended at R3 million. Watch a video all about the car below:

What makes the BMW 3-Series special?

The BMW sold for millions, and only 210 of them were built. The iconic E30 model is also colloquially known as a Gusheshe. Vodacom reported that the car is a key part of Soweto car culture, the word gusheshe comes from the word for aksheshe, meaning quickly, referencing its speed. Cars' Hannes Oosthuizen described the car as lively and fast. It is one of the cars considered an iconic kasi car, and that would have earned anyone some street cred.

Gusheshes would be popularly used for the motorsport of spinning. Spinning events are when people gather to watch cars driving in circles while the driver performs stunts. Spinning culture originated in the late 80s and was initially a funeral ritual to honor the deceased. According to AfricaNews, spinning is now a form of entertainment.

BMW's 3-Series is one of the most iconic in South Africa. Image: Armin Weigel

Source: Getty Images

SA celebs who own Gusheshes

DJ Mpahorisa faced criticism after using his Gusheshe to spin on a main road. Many insisted that he was being irresponsible, while others came to his defence. Briefly News also reported that Shauwn Mkhize said that a BMW 325i was one of her first cars. The reality TV personality shared pictures where she wore an outfit coordinated with her silver Gusheshe.

Lady Du is another public figure who has pulled up in a Gusheshe. The hitmaker customised her BMW 325i.

Drag race between BMW 325i and Lamborghini Aventador goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a viral video shows two cars line up for a drag race that ordinarily would seem mismatched, but the BMW 325i E30 has a trick up its sleeve with a turbo engine that churns out 540kW. The Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 produces 507kW.

The length of the race is also interesting as it's only half a mile straight or 804 meters, YouTube channel Cvdzijden says.

The Lamborghini Aventador is powered by a V12 engine with 507kW and has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox mated to a four-wheel-drive system, according to Lamborghini.

