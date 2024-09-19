DJ Maphorisa's viral video shows him spinning his Gusheshe on a public road

Fans reacted with mixed feelings, with some criticizing the hitmaker for unsafe driving while others defended him, noting similar activity in the area

Social media users expressed concerns over road safety, comparing him to Jub Jub, while some claimed the location is known for car-spinning

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of popular South African DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa spinning his Gusheshe on the main road has gone viral on social media. Fans shared mixed reactions to the video.

A video of DJ Maphorisa spinning his Gusheshe has angered Mzansi. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa's Gusheshe video goes viral

DJ Maphorisa recently took one of his "toys" out to play. The star, a fanatic of pricey whips and vintage cars, took his Gusheshe out for a spin.

A video shared on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula showed the musician spinning his car on the main road. The video's caption read:

"DJ Maphorisa is spinning his Gusheshe on the main road."

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa's video

Social media users shared concerns about Phori's video. Many raised safety concerns and called for the hitmaker to use designated places to spin his Gusheshe. Others defended him, saying many other drivers spin their cars in the area.

@GermanTank_BW said:

"Irresponsible behaviour."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"He must be careful on dem public roads, or he'll end up like Jub Jub."

@okjabu added:

"Then you guys expect generational wealth here."

@187Mlu wrote:

"All Gusheshe drivers do that so no surprises here. I would do the same if I owned one😅"

@molehvlogs said:

"Soshanguve Block H … via Spar 🔥‼️ that spot is known to be a spot for spinning gusheshes 🥺 no one has been arrested … a thousand ninjas been spinning gusheshes there ever since I was in primary 😬"

@Petite_Penny added:

"Hhay Maphorisa Mara.Uzolimaza abantu what is he doing?"

@Mshake7 commented:

"He needs to be arrested! That reckless driving behaviour!"

Dr Musa Mthombeni flaunts his custom-made BMW E30s

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni is among the many celebrities with an eye for vintage cars.

Stars like the late DJ Sumbody, DJ Maphorisa and Lady Du have previously flaunted their pricey cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News