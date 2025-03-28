A YouTube page has posted rumours about Pearl Modiadie's break-up from her fiancé Jordan Cohen

Talks of a break-up gained momentum after Pearl Modiadie was spotted without her engagement ring and had deleted all of his photos on Instagram

Fans were left disappointed by this, with some saying they had so much hope that this time, things would work out for Pearl

Pearl Modiadie and her fiance Jordan Cohen are rumoured to have broken up. Image: pearlmodiadie

Did Pearl Modiadie call off her engagement?

A YouTube page, Latest Global Trends, shared a recent post suggesting that Pearl Modiadie and her fiancé Jordan Cohen are no longer together.

These rumours gained traction after Pearl Modiadie deleted all of Jordan's pictures and videos from her Instagram page. The blog also stated that Pearl Modiadie was seen without her engagement ring on numerous occasions.

Pearl announced her engagement at the beginning of this year when she and Jordan were on their vacation in Colorado, USA. She made sure to show her massive rock in a cute video he took of her during their coffee date.

No official communication has been declared by Pearl Modiadie on these rumours. Briefly News can state this is merely a speculation.

Pearl Modiadie and Jordan Cohen Swell have broken up. Image: @MDNnewss

What fans have to say about Pearl Modiadie's break-up rumours

Fans were left disappointed by this, with some saying they had so much hope that this time, things would work out for Pearl Modiadie.

@TheeSphindiNgcobo said:

"I jusr love how extra cautious she is. She does not want to regret anything later when they are married."

@Petronella_Mahuma joked :

"One thing I know about Pearl, is that she WILL call off an engagement."

@pennysa-uk9738 stated:

"If you really care about your partner, the best thing to do is to keep him private. There is lots of bad energy out there. Most people are secretly praying for your downfall while they smile in your face. Nothing to do with race. All couples go through ups and downs."

@londiwentsele2835 said:

"That is what Simphiwe Ngema did to us then boom uGirl came back with baby number two looking all lovey dovey with her man."

What happened to Pearl Thusi and her French baby daddy

Before dating Cohen, Pearl Modiadie was in a relationship with a French businessman named Nathaniel Oppenheimer. They welcomed a baby boy named Lewatle Olivier five years ago. On Instagram, Pearl expressed disappointment in not achieving her dream of a happy family.

“Alone is much better than being unhappy. I wasn’t able to achieve my dream of having the family I’ve always longed for. But out of it came my beautiful son and for that I’m eternally grateful.”

Pearl Modiadie wins Deal Or No Deal South Africa

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality Pearl Modiadie won Deal or No Deal celebrity edition.

The Redemption actress bragged about her win of R250,000 on her Instagram page after the show. The R250K goes to Pearl's chosen charity, Tshepang Care Centre.

"This moment proves that when we trust, follow our instincts, and take bold steps, incredible things happen."

