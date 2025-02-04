The South African media personality Pearl Modiadie recently won the celebrity edition of Deal or No Deal

The Redemption actress posted about her win of R250K on her Instagram page recently

The star also paired the pictures of her win with a heartfelt message which celebrated her milestone

Actress Pearl Modiadie wins R250K. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African actress and media personality Pearl Modiadie recently won big on the reality game show.

The actress who showed off her stunning engagement ring earlier on, excitedly shared on social media that she had won R250K at the Deal or No Deal celebrity edition.

The mother of one shared that the money she won will be donated to a charity of her choice on her Instagram page.

Pearl Modiadie wind big at 'Deal or No Deal.' Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

She wrote:

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to start the year than taking a chance for a meaningful cause. We did it! Winning R250,000 for my chosen charity, Tshepang Care Centre, on *Deal or No Deal* was more than just a game—it was a deeply personal and faith-driven experience. This moment proves that when we trust, follow our instincts, and take bold steps, incredible things happen. I'm truly grateful to be part of something so impactful!

"I’ve selected some moments from the show for those who missed it. Will share more throughout the week! Thank you, @katlegomaboe, for being such a great host and playing your part for the greater good. Thanks, Deal or No Deal Celebrity and Lotto Star, for the opportunity to make a difference. And thanks to you, my online community for having faith that I’d walk away with the quarter of a million jackpot before you even watched the show. Your support means the world to me!

Pearl Modiadie bags acting gig

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of the actress and radio personality Pearl Modiadie's new role in a Showmax legal drama.

The talented actress also shared some insight about the show and the dynamics of her character. She said:

"I was immediately drawn to Ayanda because of her multifaceted personality and the emotional depth she brings to the story."

