Former Shaka Ilembe actor Thembinkosi Mthembu recently suprised his fans when he joined the cast of Tshedza Pictures upcoming TV show The Four of Us

This comes after the actor left Mzansi Wethu's popular telenovela Homecoming as Sifiso

Mthembu will actr opposite his former Shaka Ilembe co-star Hope Mbhele and former The River co-star Sindi Dlathu

Thembinkosi Mthembu Dumps 'Homecoming' for 'The Four of Us'

Source: Twitter

Former The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu recently trended on social media when he dumped Homecoming for The Four of Us.

Mthembu portrayed the character of Sifiso, a polygamist man who worked as a police officer and was a sangoma.

The Champions actor will star opposite Sdumo Mtshali, Sindi Dlathu and Rami Chuene in the upcoming eTV TV show, The Four of Us.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald announced Mthembu's latest gig on his X account on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

"Thembinkosi Mthembu and Hope Mbhele reunite in Tshedza Pictures’ new telenovela, The Four of Us. Hope Mbhele stars as Ndumi Nhlapho, a compassionate woman determined to build a better future for her younger brother. Thembinkosi Mthembu plays Banzi Dhlomo, a neglected middle sibling searching for acceptance and belonging. The new telenovela premieres on 29 June 2026 on eTV at 8 pm," he said.

The fan-favourite actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Hope Mbhele previously played lovers in Mzansi Magic's hostorical drama series, Shaka Ilembe.

South Africans comment on Mthembu's new role

@Khumalothando19 said:

"The same, they reunited Khabonina Qubeka and Wiseman Mncube as mother and son. I'm sad about Scandal!, but I am happy for the new project."

@conrad_pantwan responded:

"I am not used to seeing Thembinkosi Mthembu with hair."

@Thand_lee reacted:

"This look doesn’t suit him."

@LadyDeeSAMusic replied:

"I remember this ship on uShaka ILembe....they were cute."

@Temosho_M4 commented:

"In which show have they (Thembinkosi Mthembu and Hope Mbele) worked together before?"

@Toombeza_NUZ tracted:

"Sengiright Ngothembinkosi,(I am okay with Thembinkosi) on behalf of abantu ababuka, these mid shows bring back Isibaya and The Queen."

@TshidiPruddie wrote:

"Okay, I'm already shipping these two. They are both my favourites."

@teeBhelekazi said:

"Kusazoba mnandi," (It's going to be nice).

@_Kwano_ responded:

"I hope no one dies ka episode1."

@kenonam1 wrote:

"I hope he's got Mabutho kinda vibes."

@KasheSetjhaba1 replied:

"This is a power house cast."

@I_am_AmmzY responded:

"Aicha le cut yakhe yimbi bandla," (His haircut looks terrible).

@Mbali_Mtimande wrote:

"Oh, Mabusi wethu," (Oh, our Mabusi).

@GlorMazibuko reacted:

"Something is brewing."

Thembinkosi Mthembu Dumps 'Homecoming' for 'The Four of Us'

Source: Twitter

Thembinkosi Mthembu, Khaya Xaba, Sabelo Radebe, and more stars join Homecoming

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented South African actors Khaya Xaba, Thembinkosi Mthembi, and Sabelo Radebe had secured roles in Tshedza Pictures' latest telenovela, Homecoming.

The actors will also star opposite former Generations: The Legacy actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane, who played the role of Nozipho Cele-Moroka on the SABC1 soapie.

South Africans took to social media on Monday to respond to Sibongile & The Dlaminis' replacement and to congratulate the actors on their new roles.

Source: Briefly News