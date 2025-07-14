Talented South African actors Khaya Xaba, Thembinkosi Mthembi, and Sabelo Radebe have secured roles in Tshedza Pictures' latest telenovela, Home Coming

The actors will also star opposite former Generations: The Legacy actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane, who played the role of Nozipho Cele-Moroka

South Africans took to social media on Monday to respond to Sibongile & The Dlaminis' replacement and to congratulate the actors on their new roles

Thembinkosi Mthembu secures a role on 'Home Coming'.

Source: Instagram

Former The River star Thembinkosi Mthembu has landed a role in Mzansi Wethu's upcoming telenovela Home Coming opposite Six Nyamane and Sipho Manzini.

Mthembu will portray the character of a police officer and a traditional healer, opposite former Smoke and Mirrors star Khaya Xaba, Sabelo Radebe, and many more.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald reported on Monday on his X account that the upcoming telenovela, Home Coming, will premiere on Mzansi Wethu on Monday, 28 July.

South Africans react to the upcoming telenovela

@1Thu2 commented on Mthembu's new role and said:

"Phathu and Gwyd's baby for sure."

@mutuki_MR said:

"The dad from frame 1 will sleep with the sister from frame 2, who is a doctor. Frame 1 is probably struggling a bit, but somewhere, somehow, it will connect."

@MalevuMandisa replied:

"Tshedza Pictures really loves Thembinkosi. I think the only show I've seen him in that wasn't done by Tshedza is Shaka ILembe."

@awande_ngwenya also commented on Thembinkosi's new role and wrote:

"He really got a lifetime tender there by Tshedza, hey."

@Katlego1143557 said:

"This guy stays booked and busy. I really love it for him! Great actor."

@nondy_m wrote:

"The hardest-working actor in SA."

@ontaga1980 responded:

"I can't wait to see Mpume in this new role! The storyline sounds so relatable. Hey @TravisNolan82, you should check this out. You’re always sharing great Mzansi shows. Premiering July 28!"

@v_bonna wrote:

"It sounds interesting before Tshedza does a shot left with the writing."

@ledile_M_Setati replied:

"The Madlalas are izikhothani. They give me corruption, shady business vibes."

What to know about 'Home Coming'

The upcoming TV show Home Coming is produced by Tshedza Pictures, which is the production company behind Outlaws. Adulting, The River, Gqeberha: The Empire, and many more.

Home Coming is set in the rural Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal and follows Zethu (Six Nyamane), a medical graduate who returns to her village after struggling to find work.

There, she meets Sifiso (Thembinkosi Mthembu), a cop and traditional healer. Zethu is caught between two worlds, science and tradition, while navigating love, identity, and healing.

Mthembu and Nyamane will also be joined by actors Khombi Phetla, Mpilo Mbatha, Amahle Khumalo, and many more.

Former 'Smoke & Mirrors' star Khaya Xaba joins 'Home Coming'.

Source: Twitter

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu pays tribute to The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Adulting actor Thembinkosi Mthembu remembered The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae, who has passed away at the age of 40 years.

The Outlaws actor played the character of Mabutho on the award-winning telenovela, while Chweneyagae played Cobra Mokoena.

South Africans previously took to social media to bid farewell to the legendary Tsotsi, Cobrizy, and The River actor.

