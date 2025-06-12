Newcomer Khayalethu "Khaya" Xaba has bid farewell to his character as Mpendulo on Smoke and Mirrors

The rising star took to his social media account this week to thank fans for supporting him and to confirm his exit

Viewers of the TV show were surprised when e.tv revealed in a statement that the telenovela has been canned

Actor Khaya Xaba bows out of the canned TV show.

Source: Twitter

Rising star Khaya Xaba, who starred opposite Sipho Alphi in e.tv's popular telenovela Smoke and Mirrors as Mpendulo has confirmed his exit.

Xaba's departure comes after the channel confirmed in a statement a week ago that the show has been cancelled after three seasons.

Fans of the TV show recently took to social media to bid farewell to the popular telenovela.

The actor confirmed on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 11 June that he's exited the e.tv telenovela.

Xaba also thanked his fans for supporting him through his journey on the e.tv TV show.

The actor wrote: "Yonke imithandazo iney’Mpendulo (every prayer has an answer). Every prayer has an Answer, just like the one I made in matric while piling up mediocre marks. All I prayed for was to be in a long-format TV show as soon as I finished high school, and God delivered exactly that. Even sooner than expected. Thank you all for being part of the journey and allowing me to play for you all. It was super fun and insightful. This is only the beginning. Till we meet again."

Smoke and Mirrors fans respond to the actor's departure

Actress Kgaogelo Monama who plays Xaba's stepmother on the show said:

"Uyabona wena my boy you are going far I tell you. Well done usebenzile (you worked hard). If we are proud of you, I can imagine how the rents (parents) feel they really did a job well done with you. Stay humble and respectful that will take places where talent doesn’t even reach."

Actress LunathiMapofu wrote:

"To many more boy! I Love you loads! Keep shining."

KeccySmithSA replied:

"And know that we are proud of you man. You’ve been doing an amazing job."

Smoke and Mirrors actress Kamo Letsosa said:

"You are just a star! Onwards and upwards kiddo."

UghItsme responded:

"Oh, what a powerhouse you are man. A humble person with humble beginnings but look how far you are now. There's only one way from here and it's up. Well done bro."

Sibu__ wrote:

"You’re living an answered prayer and it’s only going to get better. Well done baby. Stay shining."

Charmaine Mtinta allegedly fired from Smoke and Mirrors, SA is disappointed: "Cancel the show"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that South African actress Charmaine Mtinta was allegedly fired from eTV's Smoke and Mirrors.

Phil Mphela announced the news on X and stated that not much information was divulged regarding the reason.

Netizens said this was a bad move as Charmaine's character, Nomvete, carried the show with her intriguing storyline.

