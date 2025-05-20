South African famous TikTok content creator Sipho "Alphi" Mkhwanazi recently bagged a role on Smoke and Mirrors

The actor and TikToker made his appearance on the show on Monday, 19 May as bartender, Sparky Mkhize, on the popular telenovela

Many netizens flooded the show's comment section with reactions to the famous TikToker bagging a new gig

'Smoke and Mirrors' fans celebrate Sipho Alphi's new role.@etvsnm

Content creator Sipho Alphi Mkwanazi has joined the cast of Smoke and Mirrors opposite legendary actor Siyabonga Thwala.

The former SAMA18 host portrays the character of a bartender, Sparky Mkhize, in the e.tv telenovela.

Mkhwanazi's celebrity friends and fans of the TV show celebrated his debut on Monday, 19 May, on social media.

The @etvSandM show announced: "Meet Sparky Mkhize, your new bartender.

On the show, the content creator's character is introduced by Martha (Lusanda Mbane) as the new bartender at the hotel after Magolode's departure.

Soapie fans celebrate Alphi's new role

Generations: The Legacy actress @SamelaTyelbooi said:

"Look at you go @alphi_sipho. Love it."

@iamtmaloka replied:

"Your success makes me happy @alphi_sipho. May your star shine brighter. Daveyton is well represented."

@TumzaTMash said:

"Mamikie will also fall for him, gape ga fetwe."

@booda_looda wrote:

"Wow this show is about to rock."

@kgomie7 responded:

"Wow! @alphi_sipho, cela idouble on the rocks."

@sontondlovu wrote:

"Oh man, I could cry now. So happy for my guy @alphi_sipho. This is so big for him."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Alphi has that rich aunt voice. Congratulations to him."

@lagranggora said:

"I'll go back to watch because of Alfi. Oh, mtana ka MamSbosh."

kay_sops wrote:

"Congratulations on your new gig. I was watching, I can't wait to see more."

Sipho Mkwanazi's other TV roles

The comedian and TikToker previously starred in Netflix's Mjoli films as the narrator for the popular romantic comedy shows.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced that the social media commentator recently bagged a TV hosting gig on Mzansi Magic.

"CASTING NEWS: Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi hosts new show. Alphi is the host of the new reality show called Stina. The show will air on Tuesdays on Mzansi Magic from April."

@_iamTeezaKF replied:

"I still say Mzansi Magic saw that Moja love is making money with these shows. They decided to jump ship talk about sell out."

@Tau_Tonaa replied:

"I can't stand this guy yoh. But anyway, it's not like I watch Mzansi Magic, so ke sharp."

Sipho Alphi joins 'Smoke and Mirrors' as Sparky Mkhize. Images: PhilMphela and etvSnM

Charmaine Mtinta allegedly fired from Smoke and Mirrors, SA disappointed: "Cancel the show"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that South African actress Charmaine Mtinta was allegedly fired from e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors.

Phil Mphela announced the news on X and stated that not much information was divulged regarding the reason.

Netizens said this was a bad move as Charmaine's character, Nomvete, carried the show with her intriguing storyline.

The former Yizo Yizo actress also released a statement with regards to her departure from the popular TV show.

