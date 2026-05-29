Mel Viljoen criticised Americans and Donald Trump in her first South African interview after her secret return

She clarified her stance on the alleged white genocide in South Africa and had some choice words for the Americans and their President

Viljoen previously revealed she struggles with PTSD from detention and the emotional toll of her husband's incarceration

Mel Viljoen changed her stance on white genocide after her return to South Africa. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Former Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen has taken a jab at Americans and their President Donald Trump in her first interview after returning to South Africa. She also commented on the alleged white genocide in South Africa.

Mel Viljoen caught South Africans off guard when she secretly returned to South Africa. After previously revealing why she quietly sneaked into the country, the reality TV star sat down for her first official interview, in which she apologised to South Africans and revealed who paid for her flight back to Mzansi.

Mel Viljoen slams Americans and Donald Trump

In the same interview, Mel Viljoen had some choice words for Americans. She also made a U-turn regarding her views about the alleged white genocide in South Africa. Mel Viljoen admitted that while there are farm murders, there is no white genocide in South Africa.

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"The Americans are greedy, and they are crooks. I really had hope. I thought we were going after people who are Christians, who have more values and morals. Then it didn't work out. Yes, we have people being killed on farms and plots. But ultimately this is not a genocide,” Mel Viljoen told Netwerk24.

Mel also compared life in the United States versus life in South Africa. She also weighed in on Donald Trump’s Afrikaner refugee programme, saying that it is not what he made it out to be.

"We don't have a division here like in America. We thought it would improve with Trump's invitation to Afrikaners. He's lying. If those refugees get so much as a DUI (driving under the influence), they're Ice'd. It's a risk for anyone who is an immigrant there now,” Mel said.

Mel Viljoen opens up about mental health struggles after being detained

In other entertainment news, Mel Viljoen revealed that she was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after spending some time behind bars. She shared that she was struggling to deal with being alone as her husband remains behind bars.

"I think I'll have to see someone who can help me with some PTSD. It's a very traumatic experience. I'm still sad in the mornings and a little bit in the evenings because Peet isn't out yet, but we talk on the phone pretty much all day," said Mrs Viljoen.

Netwerk24 reported that she shed a tear when she talked about her husband.

Mel Viljoen opened up about her struggles after spending time behind bars. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen shares first selfie after release from ICE detention

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen shared her first picture after being freed from an ICE detention facility in Colorado.

In an interview following her release, she also shared what she first did after two months in custody.

Source: Briefly News