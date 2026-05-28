Somizi questioned South Africans' work ethic compared to foreign workers in a viral TikTok post

His remarks ignited a heated debate and mixed reactions on social media about employment and attitudes

Critics argued that Somizi unfairly generalised South Africans based on limited experiences with a few employees

Somizi questioned whether South Africans can survive without foreign workers. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo sparked reactions on social media after weighing in on the growing anti-illegal-immigrant sentiment in South Africa. The media personality courted the ire of some netizens after he compared South Africans’ work ethic to that of foreigners working in the country.

In a TikTok reshared on X (Twitter) by user @KingMntungwa on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, Somizi questioned whether South Africans would be willing to take on certain jobs now commonly associated with foreign workers. This comes ahead of the anti-illegal immigrant marches planned for 30 June 2026.

“What does our country look like without these people? Right. Now remember as well our helpers, garden maintenance, and security. Hey guys. Let's say they are all gone. Are we South Africans capable of doing the jobs that they are doing? Because, and please don't get me wrong, it is just an imagination. Are we as South Africans capable of becoming car guards? So, the question stands. Please answer here. There’s only South Africans left. What does your South Africa look like? Based on the work that these non-South Africans have taken over. Including nightclubs. Including salons. Heee Bafethu!” Somizi asked.

He revealed that he employs foreigners under his Sompire clothing brand. Somizi claimed that his experience with some of his South African employees has been frustrating.

“We are in shxt. We are in shxt. Because, and I'm also guilty, because my helper is from Zimbabwe. My garden guy is from Malawi. My tailor, one Zimbabwean, two Malawians, one Afrikaans and one Zulu, the guys that work at Sompire in terms of tailoring, some of them. And my experience in terms of delivery for the tailoring part, the South African employee is at the bottom of that in terms of delivery. The slacking. It's the attitude, it's the excuses. OK, let's have a conversation, a very healthy conversation. Imagine South Africa with just 100% South Africans, what does it look like in terms of service delivery?” he further said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag Somizi for comparing South Africans and foreigners

His remarks quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users accusing him of unfairly generalising South Africans based on experiences with two employees.

Here are some of the comments:

@Goetsimang4 shared:

“Crazy, we go to those retail stores, restaurants and factories, they tell us they don't have any vacancies, but still hire foreigners, one South African who gave him attitude means we all have attitude, some of us are willing to work any jobs.”

@Thabzo_Siba commented:

“It’s painful to see such because he was in Sarafina and he knows exactly what our parents went through without foreigners. Mxm.”

@tukiramoraswi_6 argued:

“Yes, Somizi, we are capable. Remember earlier those restaurants, shops we used to work when we were at the tertiary level for extra income. Now our A students no longer have those part-time jobs, and most of our youth are now in the streets because of unemployment.”

@siphokarabo1 said:

“Business owners want slaves as workers, and they got them in Zimbabweans... No tax, no UIF, No Pension fund, no overtime.”

@WandaCommunist remarked:

“A very simple question, this one. We’ve been doing all that, but not the same way they do. They sell coffee with trollers, and we prefer opening a coffee shop. They don’t complain when being exploited, and we do because we have rights, and they don’t because it’s not their country.”

@matheview175810 commented:

“@somizi, even thinking that South Africans can't do those things, you're out of touch and very annoying 😒 dreaming of cleaner and quieter South Africans is a bad dream to you, sis. If you don't know yourself, how will you know South Africans' power 🤔”

Somizi's comments on South Africans vs foreign workers sparked a heated debate online. Image: somizi

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe Mchunu and Somizi trade words

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi and Ngizwe Mchunu blasted each other after a viral incident.

Somizi finally addressed the viral incident and why he gave Mchunu the cold shoulder. In a follow-up video after the incident, Mchunu blasted the Metro FM presenter and took shots at his bodyguard.

Source: Briefly News