A video shows a man allegedly caught stealing being whipped and beaten by residents during a home incident, sparking debate over vigilantism and crime in South Africa

The clip shows a man being assaulted by a group of women after he was accused of stealing from their home

The video has sparked debate on social media, with the majority of users condemning the violence despite frustrations over rising crime levels in the country

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A video of women beating an alleged thief has gone viral. Images: @VehicleTracker8/X and Brothers91

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A video circulating on X has sparked intense debate about crime, frustration, and rising levels of vigilantism in South Africa, after showing a man being violently assaulted by residents who accused him of attempting to steal from a home.

The footage, posted by @VehicleTracker8 on 28 May 2026, shows a disturbing scene unfolding in what appears to be a residential yard during the early hours of the morning.

Alleged thief beaten by a group of women

In the video, two women can be seen striking a man with a whip and a broomstick while a growing crowd looks on. At times, bystanders are heard urging the assault to continue rather than intervening to stop it.

According to voices captured in the clip, the man was allegedly caught around 2 am inside the yard while attempting to steal property. He can be heard pleading for mercy as the beating continues. At one point, another bystander encourages a different woman to join in, before she takes over and continues the assault.

Tension escalates further as one voice in the crowd, reflecting the anger and exhaustion many South Africans feel about persistent property-related crime, shouts,

“People are going to work, just for you guys to steal from them.”

The group alleges that the man had stolen money and clothing from the household.

See video here:

Social media reaction

The incident has triggered mixed reactions online. Many users tagged police accounts and condemned the assault as dangerous and unlawful.

@Paulus_Zibula commented:

"This is not good. And they could kill this person, or he dies due to his wounds. This is a bad sight really."

@sparx_ltd said:

"He must open an assault GBH case at the police station. If this were a group of men assaulting a woman, it would be breaking news, and all resources would be mobilised to trace them."

@papadiketso asked:

"Why document such? Simple case of assault with evidence."

While others were in support of the women's actions:

@Mpinzana6 stated:

"This criminal thought he could disrespect the house of women, learnt a lesson today."

@DimaMsuthu wrote:

"Something drastic and revolutionary needs to be done to eradicate drugs in our communities, we going to kill our kids because of addiction to drugs."

Housebreaking statistics in SA

The viral clip comes at a time when household crime remains a major concern in the country. According to Statistics South Africa’s latest Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (2024/25), housebreaking remains the most commonly experienced crime affecting households in South Africa. An estimated 1.5 million incidents of housebreaking were recorded, affecting about 5.7% of all households nationally.

Housebreaking is also among the least reported crimes, with only around 43% of victims reporting incidents to police.

The survey further highlights that theft of personal property affected about 1.2 million people in 2024/25.

SAPS has previously warned the public from taking the law into their own hands. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Enraged mob kills ex-convict in broad daylight

Previously, Briefly News reported that enraged residents killed an ex-convict, Mandisizwe Mbadaman, after he allegedly fatally stabbed a local man, Pitor Mancisa. According to eyewitnesses, when people saw Manica lying in a pool of blood, they chased Mbadaman, overpowered him, and began assaulting him. Minutes later, in full view of shocked onlookers, he was set alight. Photographs taken at the scene show the victim covered by a white blanket while, only a few metres away, the alleged attacker lies on the tar.

Source: Briefly News