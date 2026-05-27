Mitchell Godwin reacts to a viral beach clip showing a shark encounter, sparking a heated online debate and discussion across social media

Experts stress staying calm, avoiding panic, and moving slowly if a shark is spotted in the water

South Africans share mixed reactions, from humour to confusion, over the shark-catching footage spreading online

Mitchell Godwin gave his take on a man catching a shark. Image: @Mitchell Godwin

Source: Facebook

A content creator weighed in on a group of people who caught a shark and ended up getting outplayed by it. South Africans gave their input.

Mitchell Godwin posted a Facebook video on 27 May 2026 reacting to a clip of a group who caught a shark on the beach and tried to hold it, but it flipped them, and they had to work together as it opened and closed its mouth. Mitchell looks puzzled by the video, using an accent while reacting nervously as he says:

“I was trying to run away from him.”

The shark had a hook stuck in it's mouth. Image: @mitchell godwin

Source: Facebook

Stay calm and respond carefully if a shark appears

Sharks generally do not see humans as prey, but when one is spotted nearby, the priority is to remain as calm and controlled as possible. Sudden movements, splashing, or panic can increase interest from the shark, so the safest response is to slowly and steadily back away while keeping the animal in view. Maintaining awareness helps avoid accidental contact while still allowing you to track its movement.

If the shark comes closer or behaves aggressively, experts advise that people should use defensive actions only as a last resort. This includes protecting yourself and aiming for sensitive areas such as the eyes, gills, or snout to discourage further approach. Once sharks are out of the water, any injury should be treated as urgent, with immediate medical attention required to reduce the risk of infection or complications.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans react as viral shark video sparks confusion online

A viral clip showing a tense and unusual interaction with a shark has triggered a flood of reactions from social media users, with many questioning what they were watching. The comment section quickly turned into a mix of jokes, disbelief, and concern as viewers debated whether the moment was real or staged. SA weighed in on Mitchell's page:

M Thegeneral Max said:

“Is that a snoek?”

Ang Slabbert wrote:

“F*** that, it's shark fin soup for dinner 😂”

Thomas Nel stated:

“Clearly, the 'camo' clothes worked, the shark didn't see anyone, just started to bite…”

John McEvoy commented:

“Did she not watch Jaws?”

Reign Sukati added:

“Guy volunteering for amputation.”

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Source: Briefly News