Kaizer Chiefs have officially confirmed the exit of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, alongside conditioning coach Majdi Safi, as the club begins a fresh technical reset ahead of the new season.

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While former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi had been widely discussed in recent weeks as a potential candidate, reports now suggest a new name has entered the frame.

KAIZER CHIEFS SHORTLIST SVEN VANDENBROECK

According to Kick Off, Belgian tactician Sven Vandenbroeck, 46, has emerged as a serious contender for the vacant head coaching role at Naturena.

“According to sources close to Chiefs, former Wydad AC and CR Belouizdad coach Sven Vandenbroeck has been shortlisted for the now vacant position ahead of the new season,” the outlet reported.

A source familiar with developments at the Soweto club told journalist Ernest Fakude: “There are a number of coaches that have been linked to the head coach position at Kaizer Chiefs. There has been contact with one Belgian coach (Vandenbroeck) and there are chances that he might join Chiefs.”

PROFILE OF THE BELGIAN COACH

Vandenbroeck holds a UEFA Pro Licence and brings extensive coaching experience across Africa and Europe, with a CV that includes league titles, domestic cup success, and continental competition experience.

His managerial journey has taken him through Tanzania, Morocco, Algeria, and Belgium, and he was also part of Cameroon’s technical team during their AFCON success under Hugo Broos.

At club level, he is regarded for his adaptability and ability to work within structured environments — traits that could align with Kaizer Chiefs’ long-term rebuilding plans.

Honours include:

Tanzanian Premier League title with Simba SC

Tanzanian FA Cup with Simba SC

Moroccan Throne Cup (2020/21) with AS FAR

Belgian First Division B title (2024/25) with SV Zulte Waregem

CAF Champions League runner-up (2023) with Wydad AC

Moroccan Throne Cup runner-up with AS FAR

Algerian Ligue 1 runner-up with CR Belouizdad

AFCON 2017 winner (assistant coach, Cameroon) under Hugo Broos

Tanzanian Premier League Coach of the Season with Simba SC

Source: Briefly News