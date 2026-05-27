Hundreds of migrants have gathered outside Durban’s refugee reception office, saying they fear for their safety ahead of the June deadline set by anti-immigration group March and March

Families claim they are struggling without food, shelter and access to healthcare while waiting for answers from authorities

Government officials and immigration experts have now weighed in as concerns over possible violence continue to grow

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Migrants camped outside the Durban refugee reception centre. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Hundreds of migrants are living outside the Department of Home Affairs’ Durban Refugee Reception Office in Glenwood, KwaZulu-Natal, as fear and uncertainty continue to grow ahead of an alleged June 30 deadline for foreigners to leave South Africa.

The group, which includes men, women and children said they are scared about what could happen in the coming weeks. Many said they feel abandoned and have not received clear answers about their legal status or future in the country.

Migrants in Durban speak out

IOL spoke to Bishop Raphael Bahebwa who said the situation has become both a humanitarian and spiritual crisis. He explained that the group has moved between different locations while trying to find safety and support.

According to Bahebwa, conditions outside the refugee office are getting worse. He said there is not enough food, shelter or toilets for the more than 300 people staying there. Heavy rain over the weekend also left many people exposed to harsh weather conditions.

A Congolese mother of six, who asked not to be named, said families are living in fear after hearing threats that foreigners would be attacked after June 30. She claimed some migrants had already experienced violence and said police were not doing enough to protect them.

The woman also described the financial struggles migrants are facing. She said many cannot work, pay rent or buy food. Parents are also struggling to send their children to school or to afford transport costs.

She further claimed that some migrants were denied healthcare at public hospitals and clinics because they are foreign nationals. The mother said her grandson, who suffers from sickle cell disease, has also struggled to receive treatment.

See the video of the Congolese woman speaking here:

Anti-migrant group March and March has denied attacking migrants. The group said it is protesting against illegal immigration and accused the government of failing to address the issue.

Immigration expert Craig Smith said the government has a duty to protect all people living in the country, regardless of nationality. He warned that society should not tolerate violence and anti-foreigner sentiment.

The Department of Home Affairs has not officially confirmed any deadline, but migrants claim they have heard repeated threats linked to anti-immigration tensions.

ANC shows support to March and March

In related news, the secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, stated that the ruling party acknowledges the grievances raised by the group March and March regarding undocumented foreign nationals. Speaking at a press conference on 26 May 2026 after the organisation's National Executive Committee session, Mbalula highlighted the contributing factor of porous borders and mentioned the urgent need to appoint dedicated border control authorities to improve monitoring at the borders.

The migrants said they live in fear as the June 30 deadline approaches. Image: @Logic_Malinga/X

Source: Twitter

Former President Mbeki criticises anti-illegal immigration group

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former President Thabo Mbeki slammed the anti-immigration groups and anti-foreigner sentiments in the country. South Africans took him to task, accusing him of speaking from a position of isolated privilege behind security walls and cameras rather than engaging directly with ordinary citizens. Online public feedback also warned that no government can succeed when acting against its own citizens regarding domestic economic and immigration crises.

Source: Briefly News