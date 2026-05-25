A Ghanaian national who lived in South Africa for 21 years admitted he applied for asylum solely to secure employment, despite his home country having no active war. He spoke to an SABC News journalist as a group of Ghanaian nationals prepared to return home through a voluntary repatriation process.

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A Ghanaian admitted to not being an asylum seeker in the truest sense. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Inqubeko News Channel posted the interview on its @Inqubeko_news X account. According to the SABC News broadcast, the returnee explained that he originally arrived in South Africa on a visitor's visa. He subsequently obtained asylum status, a means by which he admitted he used to remain in the country legally. The man stated that his long-term stay was motivated strictly by economic opportunities and a desire to work, rather than escaping conflict or political persecution.

Ghanaian returnee admits to using asylum for employment

The returnee stated that he and others utilised available documentation pathways to secure employment. He noted that they faced difficulties changing their visa status after finding work. His admission highlights how he obtained asylum in South Africa despite Ghana being a peaceful nation. He explained that after living in the country for over two decades, he decided it was time to return home permanently.

View the video on X here:

1 Ghanaian man left SA voluntarily

In a related article, Briefly News reported that only one Ghanaian national, identified as Sylvester Boakye, boarded the plane heading to Ghana. Sylvester was confused when he arrived at the airport to find that nobody else was there!

Source: Briefly News