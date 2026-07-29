Sergeant Fannie Nkosi filed a complaint with the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about the conduct of several investigators

Sergeant Nkosi explained how Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigators visited him in prison

Former IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson was questioned about the allegations, sharing her thoughts on the alleged conduct

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi claimed that IDAC pressured him to provide dirt on General Masemola and General Khumalo. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) sought dirt on Major General Fannie Masemola and Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo from Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Nkosi, who is currently in custody, alleged that officials from IDAC pressured him to implicate the suspended National Police Commissioner and Crime Intelligence head. Nkosi submitted a complaint to the Commission stating that IDAC investigator Suneel Bellochun, accompanied by eight colleagues, asked Nkosi what he knew about corrupt dealings between Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, Masemola, and Khumalo.

Nkosi said he had no such knowledge, telling Bellochun he was only aware that Matlala maintained close ties with suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Major General Feroz Khan. Bellochun allegedly dismissed that information, telling Nkosi it was not what he had come to discuss.

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He also claimed that he was denied access to his legal team during the engagement with the IDAC members.

The timing of IDAC’s visit raises red flags

Madlanga Commission evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC pointed out that the prison visit occurred within hours of Matlala turning down a plea deal with the State. Under the deal, he would have received a 12-year sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to fraud and corruption linked to his R360 million health services tender with the South African Police Service. Matlala had also committed to testifying against senior police officials who allegedly assisted him in securing that tender as part of the deal that fell through.

IDAC were looking for any information about corrupt dealings involving Major General Fannie Masemola and Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: @Abramjee/ @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Johnson concedes the conduct was ‘serious’

Advocate Andrea Johnson, who recently resigned as IDAC head and was testifying before the Commission at the time, confirmed she had been unaware of the incident. She described the alleged conduct as "serious," adding that Bellochun and his colleagues would need to account for the manner and urgency of their engagement with Nkosi.

"This, if it is true, is conduct really unbecoming and would have to be dealt with because I can't even read into the words any logic for wanting to do this with the urgency and with the measure of pestering," she said.

Johnson addresses allegations about IDAC and Adams

Briefly News highlighted facts about Johnson's statement about claims that her unit improperly influenced Adams' complaint regarding senior Crime Intelligence officers.

Amidst allegations and pressure, Johnson revealed she had received a direct death threat linked to IDAC's probing of corruption within the SAPS.

Source: Briefly News