Limpopo residents have been warned to brace for an unusually hot and dry summer starting in October 2026

A strengthening El Niño weather pattern developed far earlier than normal, raising fears of a “Super El Niño” event

Forecasters say almost the entire region faces above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall through early 2027

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Cows walking in the heat with houses in the background. Images: AI and Joao Luiz Bulcao/Hans Lucas/AFP

Source: UGC

Limpopo is bracing for an exceptionally hot and dry summer starting in October, as a strengthening El Niño grips southern Africa. The warning comes after Western Europe endured a brutal, record-breaking heatwave this year.

Western Europe just recorded its hottest June on record. Temperatures in parts of Germany, France and Spain shot past 40 degrees Celsius. England and France also logged their warmest June ever measured.

Now, forecasters believe a similar fate awaits Limpopo. An El Niño system is developing months earlier than usual this year. Experts say this timing increases the risk of it turning into a “Super El Niño”.

What exactly is El Niño?

El Niño describes a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. It happens naturally every few years, without any human trigger involved. In southern Africa, the pattern usually brings below-normal summer rainfall. It also tends to drive up the risk of drought and dangerous heatwaves.

This year’s event is different because it started developing in May. Typically, El Niño only begins forming around July or August. That early start has forecasters watching the situation closely.

According to a report by The Citizen, the University of Pretoria’s seasonal model backs up these fears. Their forecast points to a very strong El Niño state for the coming summer season.

The model shows enhanced chances of above-normal maximum temperatures across nearly the whole region. Below-normal rainfall is expected to become the dominant pattern by October to December. Researchers say the risk of heatwaves, drought and extreme weather will keep climbing as El Niño strengthens further into summer.

Residents and farmers across Limpopo are being urged to prepare early for the tough conditions ahead.

Watch the update on the Facebook clip below:

More stories about El Niño

South Africa could face one of the strongest El Niño events in decades, with a 97% chance of a super El Niño forming.

The Weather Girls posted a TikTok video on 15 July 2026 warning that El Niño is developing and strengthening fast.

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo warned that South Africa faces a concerning El Niño season ahead.

Source: Briefly News