Snow is falling in the northern Eastern Cape today as a cold front moves through South Africa, reports The South African

The same system is bringing damaging winds and dangerous waves to the KwaZulu-Natal coastline

Forecasters say the Maloti-Drakensberg range and Lesotho could see fresh snow in the coming days

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A general view of snow fall on the Oliviershoekpass near Harrismith on September 20, 2024. Image: Grant Bruce Cameron-Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Snow is falling in the Eastern Cape today as a cold front moves through South Africa. The same system is also bringing strong winds and dangerous waves to the KwaZulu-Natal coast this weekend.

Residents across South Africa have waited most of winter to see snow like this. The window to catch it may not stay open very long today.

Light snow reached higher ground in the northern Eastern Cape early on Friday. It arrived through the western half of the province as the front pushed inland. Forecasters expect the snowfall in that region to clear by Friday afternoon.

Conditions are moving quickly, so the window for snow will not last. This is the same front responsible for the warnings issued along the coast.

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Where snow could fall next

According to a report from The South African, the Maloti-Drakensberg range could see snow next. Lesotho’s Afriski Mountain Resort could also receive a fresh dusting of snow soon. Colder air pushing further inland behind today’s front may raise those chances.

People attempt to free a car stuck in heave snowfall on Oliviershoekpass near Harrismith on September 20, 2024. Image: GRANT BRUCE CAMERON-ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Both mountain areas have already had the most reliable snow of this winter season. Rhodes and Naude’s Nek Pass in the Eastern Cape highlands remain worth watching too. Sani Pass, on the KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho border, also remains firmly in play.

Cold fronts moving through this region rarely stop at just one single area. Forecasters are watching closely to see if this system brings more snow soon. Snow tends to move fast and melt just as quickly at lower altitudes.

More articles about snow falls in SA

Intense cold front triggering severe weather alerts across South African provinces.

Dramatic photos from Sani Top in Lesotho showed the mountain kingdom already under thick snow and ice on 4 June 2026, signalling that winter has arrived with full force at one of southern Africa’s most extreme high-altitude spots.

A stronger cold front will bring cold, wet and windy weather to the south-west.

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