SAWS Issues Warnings: Snow and Damaging Winds Affect Roads and Infrastructure
- Intense cold front triggering severe weather alerts across South African provinces
- Snow, freezing temperatures, and damaging winds are impacting roads and infrastructure significantly
- Residents warned of localised flooding and severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and beyond
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The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued multiple impact-based alerts as an intense cold front sweeps inland, bringing severe conditions across several provinces. Motorists and coastal residents face the highest risks, with disruptive snow, freezing temperatures, and damaging winds impacting roads and infrastructure.
According to SAWS, a Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for disruptive snow near the Lesotho border, which is causing traffic disruptions on high-lying routes. A Yellow Level 2 warning was also issued for damaging coastal winds and waves between Cape Agulhas and Port Edward. This system is producing rough seas, complicating navigation for small vessels and disrupting port operations.
SAWS issues warning for severe weather
The Eastern Cape interior is experiencing widespread rain and severe thunderstorms. Under a Yellow Level 1 warning, central and eastern parts of the province face localised flooding, hail, and damaging winds.
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Very cold, wet, and windy conditions have extended across the Free State, southern North West, and the Northern Cape. The Western Cape remains cold and cloudy with localised showers. KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 km/h in northern and southern areas, risking structural damage.
Gauteng is cool to cold with light isolated southern showers, while Mpumalanga reports light rain in the southwest. Limpopo remains fine and cool to warm. Disaster management teams have urged residents in flood-prone zones and motorists on high-lying passes to remain alert and exercise extreme caution.
View SAWS' warning here:
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za