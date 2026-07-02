Intense cold front triggering severe weather alerts across South African provinces

Snow, freezing temperatures, and damaging winds are impacting roads and infrastructure significantly

Residents warned of localised flooding and severe thunderstorms in the Eastern Cape and beyond

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SAWS said disruptive snow will fall in provinces in the country. Image: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued multiple impact-based alerts as an intense cold front sweeps inland, bringing severe conditions across several provinces. Motorists and coastal residents face the highest risks, with disruptive snow, freezing temperatures, and damaging winds impacting roads and infrastructure.

According to SAWS, a Yellow Level 2 warning was issued for disruptive snow near the Lesotho border, which is causing traffic disruptions on high-lying routes. A Yellow Level 2 warning was also issued for damaging coastal winds and waves between Cape Agulhas and Port Edward. This system is producing rough seas, complicating navigation for small vessels and disrupting port operations.

SAWS issues warning for severe weather

The Eastern Cape interior is experiencing widespread rain and severe thunderstorms. Under a Yellow Level 1 warning, central and eastern parts of the province face localised flooding, hail, and damaging winds.

Very cold, wet, and windy conditions have extended across the Free State, southern North West, and the Northern Cape. The Western Cape remains cold and cloudy with localised showers. KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 km/h in northern and southern areas, risking structural damage.

Gauteng is cool to cold with light isolated southern showers, while Mpumalanga reports light rain in the southwest. Limpopo remains fine and cool to warm. Disaster management teams have urged residents in flood-prone zones and motorists on high-lying passes to remain alert and exercise extreme caution.

View SAWS' warning here:

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Briefly News also reported that the developing Super El Niño in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has raised alarms over extreme heat conditions expected in Southern Africa. Climatologist Francois Engelbrecht warned on Carte Blanche that the region will likely face unprecedented heatwaves. These intensifying conditions pose severe health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups including young children, who overheat quickly and risk severe dehydration, and pregnant women, who face potential early labour.

Source: Briefly News