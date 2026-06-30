Road safety authorities are urging motorists to avoid night -time driving on the N3 Toll Route as the winter school holidays begin

The authorities are warning that nearly half of all crashes on the route happen after dark

Hazardous conditions including mist, veld fire smoke, driver fatigue and ongoing roadworks are expected to make the busy 415km route between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

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Vehicles on a road. Images: WIKUS DE WET / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Anyone planning to travel on the N3 Toll Route during the winter school holidays is being strongly urged to stick to daylight hours. Road safety authorities say that nearly half of all crashes on the route happen at night.

During the peak season, the combination of holiday traffic, active roadworks and harsh winter conditions is expected to make things significantly more dangerous this year.

N3 Toll Concession Chief Operating Officer Thania Dhoogra said visibility on the route begins to drop as early as 5 pm during winter, making early morning or midday departures the safer option for long-distance travellers.

The warning applies to the full 415km stretch of the N3 between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, one of South Africa's busiest holiday corridors.

What makes the N3 dangerous in winter

Winter driving on the N3 comes with quite a few risks that make night travel even more dangerous than usual. Mist, smoke from veld fires and firebreak burning, cold temperatures, and driver fatigue all raise the chances of a serious crash.

Night-time collisions on the route also tend to be more severe and, unfortunately, more often involve pedestrians or mixed vehicle types.

Road rehabilitation projects are ongoing at several locations along the route. Although construction work will pause over weekends, single-lane closures will remain in place on the northbound carriageway near Nottingham Road and Midway in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as near Grootvlei in Mpumalanga.

Motorists are asked to slow down in construction zones and take extra care approaching those sections.

How to prepare for the trip

Authorities are urging drivers to plan carefully before setting off. Vehicles should be checked for roadworthiness, with tyres, brakes, lights, batteries, and wipers all inspected before the journey.

Drivers are reminded to stick to speed limits, keep a safe following distance, avoid distractions, wear seatbelts at all times, and take regular rest breaks on longer trips.

Law enforcement and emergency services will be deployed across the route throughout the holiday period. Motorists can report emergencies or get live traffic updates by calling the 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57.

Vehicles on a busy road. Images: MUJAHID SAFODIEN / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News