Checkers Sixty60 has warned customers across South Africa of possible delivery disruptions on 30 June 2026, linked to planned national anti-illegal-immigration protests

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa warned that delivery riders are easy targets, with riders in KZN recently being robbed and told to leave the country

Private security giant Fidelity Services Group has placed drone and helicopter pilots on standby, with armoured vehicles ready to deploy if unrest breaks out

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A pictures of a Checkers Sixty60 rider. Image: Nikki Bush - Speaker

Source: Facebook

Checkers Sixty60 has warned South African customers that grocery deliveries may be unavailable in certain areas on 30 June 2026, as national anti-illegal-immigration protests loom.

The app-based delivery service sent notifications to users on Monday, advising them to place orders in advance to avoid missing out during potential disruptions.

Order now or go without

According to reports, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa flagged delivery platforms as easy targets on protest day. CGCSA’s Abraham Nelson said riders had recently been stopped on KZN roads, robbed of their goods, and told to leave the country.

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Nelson urged shoppers to place critical orders on 29 June to stay ahead of the chaos.

“If you have anything critical to order, do it the day before,” he said.

Anti-illegal-immigration group March and March has called for a national shutdown on 30 June, demanding mass deportations of undocumented foreign nationals living in South Africa.

The Road Freight Association’s Gavin Kelly warned that disruptions may stretch beyond a single day, cautioning businesses not to assume the unrest would be contained to the 30th alone.

Private security firm Fidelity Services Group has placed drone and helicopter pilots on standby ahead of the action. The company said it had also prepared armoured vehicles and specialised units for rapid deployment if needed.

Business Against Crime South Africa activated its E2-Plus public-private programme, giving police access to helicopters, armed response vehicles, and over 7,000 CCTV cameras.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia confirmed that deploying SAPS on the day would cost approximately R600 million.

See the full report here.

More about 30 June

Source: Briefly News