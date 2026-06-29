March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has accused the government of creating fear ahead of the planned June 30

She insists the nationwide demonstrations will be peaceful and says the movement has a different objective than many believe

Ngobese-Zuma also addressed comparisons to the July 2021 unrest and questioned the government's heavy security response

March and March protesters (left) and Jacinta Ngobese Zuma (right). images: Rajesh Jantilal and @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has accused the government of creating unnecessary fear ahead of the nationwide protests against illegal immigration planned for 30 June 2026.

She insisted that the demonstrations would remain peaceful and said the movement's goal was to help police identify crime hotspots and areas where illegal activities are allegedly taking place.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika on 29 June 2026, Ngobese-Zuma confirmed that peaceful marches would take place in all nine provinces

Ngobese-Zuma accuses government of fearmongering

Ngobese-Zuma explained that one of the main objectives of the marches was to direct law enforcement officers to areas where communities believe criminal activities are taking place.

She said protesters also planned to point out alleged drug dens and other crime hotspots so that police could investigate them. Ngobese-Zuma also accused the government of using the planned protests to create panic among South Africans.

According to her, the June 30 marches were never intended to become violent or lead to looting.

"The 30th of June was never meant to be a date set for violence or looting of any kind. They started creating this hype and inventing in their heads that something scary must happen," she said.

She argued that the fear surrounding the protests could instead encourage criminal elements to infiltrate the demonstrations.

"We have been marching, and we don't know why they have to make June 30 look like some kind of Holocaust.

View video here:

Questions over increased security deployment

Ngobese-Zuma also questioned why authorities had suddenly mobilised significant resources ahead of the protests. She asked what would happen to those resources after the demonstrations had ended

"Where were all these resources all along? We wouldn't be here today if they had acted proactively as they are doing now for a march," she said.

Movement clarifies June 30 deadline

Ngobese-Zuma clarified that March and March did not announce 30 June as a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa. She said that date was instead announced by Phakelumthakathi, who had encouraged undocumented foreign nationals to self-deport.

Responding to comparisons between the planned protests and the July 2021 unrest, Ngobese-Zuma dismissed the suggestion.

"It's so ridiculous to liken this to July 2021 because if we wanted to do something, why would we announce a date and make sure we have police there?" she asked.

She reiterated that the movement's marches were intended to remain peaceful while highlighting communities' concerns about crime and illegal immigration.

March and March leader denies foreign backing

In related news, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma strongly denied claims that her organisation is funded by foreign interests, including allegations of links to Israel. During a media briefing held on Tuesday, 24 June 2026, the organisation addressed growing public scrutiny ahead of the highly anticipated June 30 deadline. She used the platform to firmly dismiss rumours of external financial backing, describing them as baseless and misleading. She also said the organisation is prepared to provide proof of its funding sources.

South African protesting against illegal immigration. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Jacinta calls on South Africans to join protest

Briefly News also reported that March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has called on all South Africans to come out and support planned peaceful protests on 30 June 2026. The date is the unofficial deadline given to undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country. March and March, which has been leading demonstrations across the country, has also called for a national shutdown on the day.

Source: Briefly News