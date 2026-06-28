March and March Cape Town leader Busisiwa Sicetsha led a group of protesters through a Cape Town suburb, calling for the removal of undocumented foreign nationals

The march briefly stalled after police objected to protesters carrying sticks and knobkieries, but got underway after the traditional weapons were left behind

Sicetsha delivered an emotional address, blaming illegal immigration for rising drug use and crime in communities

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March and March protestors. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

March and March took to the streets of Cape Town on 27 June 2026, days before the movement's self-imposed 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. Cape Town leader Busisiwa Sicetsha addressed those gathered with a passionate message, saying:

"We have shown them love, we have respected them and valued them and they are taking us for granted as a country. We have no other home to go to, so if we do not preserve and protect the legacy of those who died for us, their work will have been in vain."

She spoke about families in areas like Philippi struggling with crime and drug activity, saying children can no longer move freely in their communities.

A march that almost didn't start

The group of fewer than 100 protesters gathered just after 9 am outside a church in Parklands, where they were outnumbered by Public Order Police and City of Cape Town Metro Police officers equipped with riot shields, stun grenades and rubber bullets.

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A standoff developed when police objected to marchers carrying sticks and knobkieries. After some back and forth, the protesters agreed to leave the weapons behind, and the march moved off just after 11 am.

Sicetsha insisted the demonstration was peaceful.

"This is a peaceful march. All we want is a better South Africa for the great grandchildren of ours." she said.

What March and March wants

The movement has set 30 June as a deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country, arguing that illegal immigration is fuelling unemployment, crime, and pressure on public services.

The South African Police Service and the SANDF are heavily deployed nationwide ahead of the date. The government has made it clear that 30 June is a normal working day and that any violence, looting or intimidation will be dealt with firmly.

Watch the X clip below:

SA debates the CPT march

People shared their views on the X page:

@Khosi said:

"We'll now go submit applications to nearby schools, as we had to send our children far away due to classes full of migrants who end up studying for free as they all apply for exemption due to hidden income. #abahambe"

@TonyDdumba wrote:

"For sure, there are no jobs in South Africa, now this one picked up a few lines from the past to look relevant."

@TeboMmusi said:

"Let's unite and let them go home."

March and March protesters in CPT. Images: RushNews5/X

Source: Getty Images

More on the 30 June protests

Briefly News recently reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that anyone destabilising South Africa on 30 June will face the law.

recently reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa warning that anyone destabilising South Africa on 30 June will face the law. AfriForum urged South Africans to stay calm ahead of the protests while sharing practical safety advice.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called on South Africans to come out in numbers on 30 June and what she said about the government's handling of the crisis divided opinions.

Source: Briefly News