A video shared on X shows men in South African Police Service uniforms entering a private property at night

One of them was carrying a crowbar, and all of them were wearing masks and hats, hiding their faces

The homeowner triggered their alarm to alert their private security company, and the men in uniform immediately began clearing out of the property

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Alleged SAPS officers on a property. Images: @BafanaSurprise/X

Source: Twitter

A video that has left South Africa deeply troubled began circulating on X on 27 June 2026, shared by @BafanaSurprise. The footage shows several men dressed in SAPS uniforms inside the yard of a private home at night. The clip was shared with the caption:

"Men who look like members of SAPS went to conduct a raid in a private property. The owner decided to set his alarm on to alert his private security company. They all decided to leave his house after the alarm was turned on."

All of them have their faces covered with masks and hats. One is holding a crowbar. A police vehicle is parked outside. Some of the men are using torches and appear to be looking around the property.

It is not clear what they were searching for or whether a warrant was in place. But the most suspicious moment was when the alarm sounded, all of them walked toward the entrance gate and left.

What the law says about police searches

Under South African law, police officers need a search warrant to enter and search private property. However, Section 22 of the Criminal Procedure Act does allow officers to search without a warrant if they believe a warrant would be granted and that waiting for one would defeat the purpose of the search.

Searches must also be carried out during the day unless a warrant specifically allows for a night search.

What raised concern in this video is that the men's faces were all covered, which is not standard procedure for uniformed officers carrying out a legitimate raid.

No new information has been revealed on whether these were real SAPS members or not, and no official statement has been released.

Watch the X clip below:

Netizens confused by the alleged SAPS

People's comments on the X page showed that they were both alarmed and angry:

@MK said:

"I won't ever visit this country in my life again."

@ViolentIntelligence wrote:

"Ah, yes, South Africa. Where the police themselves are the ones doing you the most harm and robbing you."

@Grace said: "Members of the South African Police Force, when they arrive with a crowbar in hand, hit that panic button very quickly. This is frightening."

@Xing wrote:

"I foresee a lot of this on the 30th with criminals taking chances. The government doesn't realise the chaos and crime that the situation will cause in one day."

@stan said:

"Let's ask @SAPoliceService if they are all criminals or if there are some who are still pure, because OMG we are going to be forced to be armed with hand grenades and sniper rifles now."

Alleged SAPS officers are conducting what looks like a raid. Images: @BafanaSurprise/X

Source: Twitter

More on SAPS and SA law enforcement

Briefly News recently reported on the Gauteng SAPS boss warning South African citizens that housing illegal immigrants carries a R10,000 fine per person.

recently reported on the Gauteng SAPS boss warning South African citizens that housing illegal immigrants carries a R10,000 fine per person. An illegal fuel operation was discovered on a farm outside Potchefstroom, where criminals were allegedly stripping chemicals from paraffin to sell it as diesel.

The City of Johannesburg named and shamed major brands for illegal billboards and tore them down.

Source: Briefly News