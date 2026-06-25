Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni warned that renting property or businesses to illegal immigrants carries a R10,000 fine per person

Mthombeni made clear that South African citizens are not exempt from arrest during the ongoing illegal immigration crackdown

His warning comes as South Africa braces for a 30 June national shutdown protest over illegal immigration

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A photo of Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni. Image: SABC News

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Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni has put South Africans on notice. Those renting spaza shops or property to illegal immigrants face a R10,000 fine per head.

Mthombeni dropped the warning at a media briefing in Gauteng on 25 June 2026. His comments come as authorities intensify operations ahead of the 30 June national shutdown deadline set by anti-illegal immigration protesters.

South Africans are not off the hook

The commissioner made it plain that enabling illegal immigrants is a crime. Renting out businesses, property, or employing undocumented foreign nationals all carry heavy penalties. He said South Africans cannot profit from illegal immigrants and walk away clean.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed the R10,000 per person fine directly to Mthombeni. He stressed that this applies to every South African caught housing or employing undocumented foreign nationals.

His warning adds serious weight to a crackdown that has been building for months. President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on 7 June 2026 about the government’s firm stance on illegal immigration. Thousands of law enforcement officers have since been deployed across Gauteng.

Reactions from South Africans have been largely supportive. Many praised Mthombeni for calling out those quietly enabling illegal immigration for financial gain. One person said the warning was highly appreciated and urged against violence.

Some South Africans did raise concerns that the SAPS tip-off line for reporting illegal immigrants was not working. That issue remains unresolved as the 30 June deadline draws closer.

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More articles about anti-illegal immigrant protests

A coalition of organisations preparing for nationwide demonstrations against illegal immigration have warned that the protests could escalate beyond 30 June.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal have denied that anti-illegal immigration protests in the province spiralled into violence.

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli met civil society leaders and law enforcement in Durban over ongoing protests linked to immigration tensions.

Source: Briefly News