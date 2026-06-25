Police Issue National Stability Directive Ahead of June 30
- NatJOINTS declares high readiness to prevent disruptions in South Africa on June 30
- Police emphasise decisive action against illegal protests while respecting constitutional rights
- Authorities engage transport leaders to ensure safety and operational continuity for commuters
PRETORIA, GAUTENG— The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has declared a state of high readiness across South Africa, asserting that no disruptions will be tolerated on 30 June. This security update was delivered by a senior police official during a media briefing in Pretoria, addressing potential national shutdowns.
According to Newsroom Afrika, Acting Police Commissioner Lt-Gen. Puleng Dimpane spoke at a national media briefing, detailing deployment plans to counter any illegal protests. The authorities emphasised that while constitutional rights to peaceful protest are respected, law enforcement will act decisively against any blockades. This directive follows weeks of public concern over potential socio-economic disruptions and transport sector vulnerability.
Authorities Appeal for Operational Continuity
The police stated that their operational teams would maintain law and order across all provinces. The official confirmed that security forces have engaged directly with transport leadership to ensure commuters are safe and transport routes remain clear.
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Dimpane said that the taxi industry must reject intimidation tactics from criminal syndicates attempting to exploit public grievances. They added that security agencies remain resolute in their stance, noting that intelligence networks have been activated to identify and prosecute any individuals inciting public violence.
Security Spending Strains Resources
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the preparation for the 30 June anti-immigrant protests will divert R600 million away from community safety and constructing police stations, Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced on 22 June 2026. Speaking in Pretoria, Cachalia defended the expenditure but warned that deadline demands from anti-immigration groups forced this substantial deployment of public funds.
Cachalia emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for criminality, intimidation, or property destruction, identifying Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape as law enforcement hotspots. Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane added that these preparations heavily strain standard policing resources.
Cachalia dismissed false social media reports regarding foreign nationals and reiterated that the state will enforce lawful deportation procedures over lawless protest action.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za