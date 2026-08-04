KwaZulu-Natal police have provided an update into invesigations into the Adams Mission tragedy

Celani Zungu passed away after he was struck and killed by a municipal water tanker on 2 August 2026

South Africans weighed in on the police's confirmation regarding charges, agreeing with the decision

KZN police provided an update on investigations into the Adams Mission tragedy, where one man was killed. Image: @ReezaySA (X)/ AMA/Corbis (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal says there are currently no grounds to arrest the eThekwini Municipality water tanker driver whose vehicle fatally struck a community member in Adams Mission.

Celani Zungu was killed after he was run over by a municipal water tanker in Umbumbulu on Sunday, 2 August 2026, following a confrontation with the driver. According to community members, Zungu was run over after he attempted to stop the driver from leaving the area. Some residents claimed that the driver had attempted to leave the area after delivering water to just one household.

Police say there’s no reason to arrest the driver

Speaking about the incident, KZN Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that investigators had interviewed the driver and taken a formal statement from him.

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"As things stand, we don't have anything to arrest him for. But if something comes up from our investigations that warrants the arrest of anybody, we will do so," he said.

Public debate erupts online

The incident drew significant public reaction on social media, with many users defending the driver's actions based on footage of the confrontation.

Rethabile Koqo commented:

"Sad and painful as the scene was, the deceased went in front of the truck with intention. Even when someone shouted 'get out of the way ', he did not. The court works with facts and not emotions or feelings. Judging by the clip alone, the law will be in favour of the driver."

Mpho Maluleka wrote:

"As a country, we need to protect the driver who avoided being attacked by someone who decided to stand in front of a Heavy Commercial Vehicle and thought he was Superman. How is it the driver's fault that they have water problems?"

Choenza Stasoul added:

"I am asking myself what would have happened to the truck driver if he did not drive away. Because that guy had a hammer in his hand."

Nthabiseng Jeannette Masutha said:

"There's enough evidence in that video. As you can see, the driver was trying to save his life. Condolences to the family that lost their loved one."

Pfunzo Thom Mphathele wrote:

"If they arrest the driver, I'm signing out of this country."

Nine arrested in water tanker tender case

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the recent arrest of nine individuals involved in a R75 million corruption case related to a water tanker tender.

The scandal not only underscores the alarming level of misconduct but also exposes the dire water supply issues that have left many communities in distress.

Source: Briefly News