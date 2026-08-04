American actor Omari Hardwick took to Instagram on Monday, 3 August 2026, to show love to Cape Town rapper Youngsta CPT

The two worked on a project together in Cape Town, with fans buzzing over their striking resemblance to each other

Followers and fellow artists flooded the comments, hyping up the upcoming collaboration between the two

Omari Hardwick gave a major shoutout to Youngsta CPT. Image: omarihardwick

Source: Instagram

American actor Omari Hardwick has sent the internet into a spin after sharing a post on Instagram celebrating his creative link-up with Cape Town rap heavyweight Youngsta CPT. On Monday, 3 August 2026, he caught many fans by surprise by sharing a photo of them hanging out,

Hardwick, best known for his role as Ghost in the hit drama series Power, has been spending time in Cape Town, where the two artists reportedly joined forces on a music project. Details of the collaboration remain under wraps, but the appreciation post was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The Resemblance Fans Can't Ignore

Beyond the music, what has people talking is the uncanny physical resemblance between Hardwick and Youngsta CPT. Social media users have been pointing out how strikingly similar the two look, adding another layer of excitement to an already buzzing story.

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Youngsta CPT, one of South Africa's most respected lyricists and a pioneer of the Cape Flats sound, has been on a creative roll. Fellow artist @morganjza appeared particularly hyped in the comments, writing, "Wow🙌🏾 @youngstacpt my brother 🙏🏾 new album 🔥🔥 been bumping 💪🏾", suggesting new music from the Cape Town rapper is already making rounds.

Check out Omari's Instagram post below:

Fans React to the Power Link-Up

The comments section became a celebration of both artists, with supporters from across the globe weighing in.

@capewithdaviscpt said: "🔥🤜🏿👻 @youngstacpt @cartunebeatz 🎊🎊 ZA🌍"

@nunimitsu_ told Hardwick: "@omarihardwickofficial I love you man 💜🪄❤️"

@beesvinyls kept it short and sweet: "🔥"

@mekki_lakhdher gave Hardwick his iconic nickname, writing: "@omarihardwickofficial wassup GHOST? ❤️"

The enthusiasm in the comments reflects just how much anticipation is building around whatever the pair have been cooking up together. For South African hip-hop fans, seeing a globally recognised Hollywood star plant his flag in Cape Town's creative scene and collaborate with one of the city's finest is a significant moment.

Omari Hardwick is working with Youngsta CPT on new music. Image omarihardwick

Source: Instagram

Youngsta CPT pays tribute to Bravo le Roux

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper YoungstaCPT paid tribute to his late friend and collaborator, Bravo Le Roux.

The Khayelitsha rapper's passing has left the Mother City mourning one of its most vibrant sons.

Source: Briefly News