YoungstaCPT has emotionally bid farewell to late rapper AKA who was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on Friday night

Youngsta joined scores of Mzansi celebs and citizens who have sent their condolences to Supa Mega's loved ones

Many people urged YoungstaCPT, who has collaborated with AKA, to drop a tribute song for the Fela In Versace hitmaker

YoungstaCPT has taken to his timeline to mourn AKA. The rapper was one of many hip-hop artists who collaborated with Supa Mega on dope songs.

Youngsta CPT has bid farewell to slain rapper AKA. Image: @youngstacpt, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. His murder was caught on camera and has sent shockwaves around Mzansi.

Taking to Twitter, YoungstaCPT joined the rest of the celebs who've sent heartfelt condolences to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's family. The star from Cape Town wrote:

"You were always there watching me. I pray Allah watches over you & grants you eternal paradise. Shukran for your presence. I make duah the almighty puts peace into the hearts of your family. Tibz too. Allah knows best. See you on the other side."

Mzansi wants YoungstaCPT to release a tribute song for AKA

Peeps took to YoungstaCPT's comment section and urged him to release a tribute song for the late rapper. Some said they were still waiting for more collaborations from AKA and YoungstaCPT.

@lalla_lash commented:

"It hurts so bad."

@Mascarchota1 wrote:

"A tribute song would make sense."

@pakanamp05 said:

"Tribute song with you, Stogie, K.O, and Yanga Chief would be dope."

@LMthunzi07 commented:

"Would've loved to have heard more collaborations between the two of my favorite rappers. Much love, he'll be dearly missed."

@mcmakobela123 said:

"Long live the spirit of Supa Mega."

@ThulasChyros wrote:

"Condolences to his family."

@yestomilk added:

"We're losing too many of our talented youth."

AKA's body arrives in Johannesburg

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's body has arrived in Johannesburg. The rapper's lawyer confirmed that AKA's family returned with his remains from Durban on Sunday.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula reportedly described Supa Mega's murder as an assassination. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night. Mbalula also questioned the motive behind the Fela In Versace hitmaker's shooting.

The ANC politician further said AKA's murder was a hit. According to SABC News, Mbalula added that government believes in the capacity of the police to "get to the bottom of this".

Source: Briefly News